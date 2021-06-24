Cancel
Have Gates Foundation efforts to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 helped -- or hindered?

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — As a dangerous new virus began spreading around the globe in early 2020, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation turned to a tried-and-true playbook. It's an approach that has worked well for the Seattle philanthropic giant for more than two decades, ever since it set out to boost childhood vaccinations in the developing world. Back then, the foundation helped bankroll a new, global entity — Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance — to broker deals with pharmaceutical companies, pool donations from wealthy countries and provide low-cost shots for the world's poorest kids.

Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

Seattle tech workers launch effort to help boost herd immunity against COVID-19

SEATTLE — Two tech workers in Seattle have launched an effort to support the push toward achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus. Greg Akselrod turned to his friend and former Microsoft colleague, Ian Mikutel, to start an organization called VacSeen.org. The company makes simple silicon bracelets with the slogan "VacSeen" on them, similar to the "Live Strong" yellow bracelets that became synonymous with the fight against cancer.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine effort turns into slog as Delta spreads

As cases tumble and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other prizes failing to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated. "The last half, the last mile, the...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

S.Korea pledges $200 million to international COVID-19 vaccine effort

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has pledged to donate a total of $200 million to the COVAX programme that is supplying coronavirus vaccines for lower-income countries, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said on Friday. COVAX, backed by GAVI and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to secure...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may provide coronavirus protection for years: Study

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection lasting for years, a new study says. The study, which monitored 41 healthy participants from the St. Louis metropolitan area who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over several weeks, found germinal center B cells, or structures where mature cells mutate their antibody genes during a normal immune response to an infection, that "remained at or near their peak frequency 15 weeks after immunization in 8 of the 10 participants sampled at that time point." The study also noted that "antigen-specific GC B cells have been found to persist for at least one year."
Public Healthprotocol.com

Linux Foundation to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at events

The Linux Foundation will host in-person tech events this fall and require that attendees show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter, it announced Tuesday. Anyone interested in attending the popular events, such as the Open Source Summit and Kubecon, will need to submit proof of vaccination to the influential open-source organization. "Vaccination proof will be collected via a digitally secure vaccine verification application that will protect attendee data in accordance with EU GDPR, California CCPA, and US HIPAA regulations," the Linux Foundation said in a release.
PharmaceuticalsLancaster Online

Working to vaccinate world (letter)

Now that we Americans have a surplus of vaccines and monetary incentives help to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots, what about the rest of the world?. Halting the pandemic may mean making vaccines global public property, but that might disrupt profits. In Uganda, where I have led mission...
PharmaceuticalsThe Daily Star

Vaccine supply discrepancies will not make the world safe

We join our voices with WHO in expressing our disappointment with the discriminatory distribution of vaccines around the world with rich countries vaccinating their people and opening up their economies, while poorer countries are facing severe vaccine shortages. Many countries, such as Bangladesh, have had to stall their original vaccination programme when supplies stopped, leaving millions of people vulnerable to the more serious conditions of Covid-19. Meanwhile, many developed countries have excess vaccines and according to WHO, are vaccinating young people who are at lower risk of getting infected. Even the WHO's Director-General has criticised the rich nations for not sharing the vaccines.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

To end extreme poverty, we must also end blindness

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Almost 90% of the world’s blind live in low-income countries and the main cause of this often needless and frequently avoidable blindness is cataracts. Blindness and poverty are both a cause...
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Global health research can solve diseases — if it reaches everyone in need

The world has passed another grim milestone in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with total deaths from COVID-19 infections in 2021 surpassing the total in 2020. This pandemic is still out of control in many places around the world — 65 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the middle of June were in India, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina. New variants continue to emerge with the potential of evading the protection offered by the hard-won advances of the past six months.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...