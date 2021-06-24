Have Gates Foundation efforts to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 helped -- or hindered?

We join our voices with WHO in expressing our disappointment with the discriminatory distribution of vaccines around the world with rich countries vaccinating their people and opening up their economies, while poorer countries are facing severe vaccine shortages. Many countries, such as Bangladesh, have had to stall their original vaccination programme when supplies stopped, leaving millions of people vulnerable to the more serious conditions of Covid-19. Meanwhile, many developed countries have excess vaccines and according to WHO, are vaccinating young people who are at lower risk of getting infected. Even the WHO's Director-General has criticised the rich nations for not sharing the vaccines.