The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations; Opens New Rental Locations

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, (6/21/21) – ABODEbucks a St. Louis, MO-based vacation rental management company, today announced that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Marriott International’s premium home rental offering, these additions provide guests, including more than 147 million members of its travel program Marriott Bonvoy, even more extraordinary options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 hotel brands and more than 20,000 home rental properties around the world. Homes & Villas by Marriott International will start with 50 ABODEbucks listings consisting of vacation homes, condos, and lofts, amenities including fully stocked kitchens, well-appointed living areas, bedrooms, & baths, as well as free parking. Showcasing the unique architecture that has earned St. Louis the nickname “Brick City”, ABODEbucks portfolio of 100+-year-old historic homes have been lovingly renovated and professionally designed with modern touches to ensure comfort for every guest. Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, ABODEbucks’ properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design, safety, and amenities. “ABODEbucks is very excited to be selected as the first St. Louis property management company featured on Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Our company values, goals, and vacation home offerings synchronize very well, and even better, our guests can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy™ Points by booking on homesandvillasbymarriott.com.” Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by ABODEbucks include: • Free Parking • 24/7 support and check-in • High-speed Wi-Fi • Premium bed linens and towels • Premium bath amenities • Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company’s vacation home rental offering, providing traveler, including members of Marriott Bonvoy access to more than 16,000 premium and luxury homes located in nearly 240 destinations throughout North America, Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests’ most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends. COMPANY boilerplate Since 2015, ABODEbucks is a full-service vacation rental property manager using industry-leading technology, marketing, and pricing strategies, exceptional housekeeping and property maintenance teams, and award-winning guest services to provide a turnkey vacation rental solution for St. Louis, MO.