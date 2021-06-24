Cancel
The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations; Opens New Rental Locations

 5 days ago

The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology. From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance.

