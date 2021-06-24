Cancel
Bouhan Falligant Partner Dennis Keene Named to Georgia Motor Trucking Association Board of Directors

 5 days ago

Bouhan Falligant’s partner, Dennis Keene, was recently named to the Georgia Motor Trucking Association’s Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting. The Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA) is the only organization in the state that provides full-time service and representation for the trucking industry. The Association serves as the “voice” of the trucking industry in Georgia, representing for-hire carriers, private carriers, and affiliate members. Since the organization’s founding in 1933, the association has continued to work in making Georgia the best state in the nation in which to base and operate a trucking company.

