Ferguson, Warnock Introduce Rural Healthcare Legislation

The rural healthcare system is at risk. Since 2010, 136 rural hospitals have closed, and 46% of all rural hospitals are at risk of closing. There are many more challenges associated with rural hospitals and Dr. Bill Auxier, through his podcast, “Rural Health Leadership Radio” sheds light on this issue along with providing various solutions and best practices. Bill was recognized for his work when he was awarded the President’s award by the National Rural Health Association. Through his podcast, Bill helps leaders gain self-awareness and clarity in the work they do. Ever since the release of this podcast, listeners from across the world have appreciated the insights and the hard work that Bill puts-in in his podcast “Rural Health Leadership Radio.”