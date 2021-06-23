Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

County’s On-Demand Bus Pilot Program Seeks To Fill Gaps In Service

By Stephen J. Kotz
sagharborexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years ago, citing budget constraints, Suffolk County discontinued the 10A bus line, which connected the Stony Brook Southampton campus with Sag Harbor and the South Ferry in North Haven by way of Noyac Road, stranding the handful of passengers who relied on the service. Last week, the Suffolk Transit...

sagharborexpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Traffic
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Sag Harbor, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Medicare#Suffolk Transit#The Hampton Jitney#Via
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week’s Metro Bus Service Changes Hit Lots of Bumps

Last weekend, Metro made several changes to bus service. Though the changes are generally steps in the right direction, they have not gone smoothly. Transit riders and advocates have aired numerous complaints – primarily about inappropriate fare collection and errors in route changes. On Sunday, Metro made the following changes:...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

State budget OKs Pittsburgh’s scooter share pilot program

Pittsburgh’s scooter share project got the green light from legislators after language authorizing the city’s pilot program wound up in the annual state budget approved last week. KDKA first noticed a collection of public electric scooters, manufactured by a Ford-owned company named Spin, downtown last November. But city officials couldn’t...
Brevard County, FLvieravoice.com

Schools seek bus drivers for ‘critical’ service

Brevard Public Schools needs bus drivers. The district will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to noon July 4 at its main office at 2700 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera. Glen Enstice, the assistant director of transportation for Brevard Public Schools, said the district is looking to fill 66 bus routes for the upcoming school year, which is set to open for students Aug. 10.
Delaware County, IAmanchesterpress.com

Lead Paint and Healthy Homes Program seeks applicants, expands to Delaware County

Do you or someone you know live in a home built before 1978? If so, there is funding for residents of Dubuque County and Delaware County that allows individuals to qualify for on average, $25,000 in grant dollars to make their home healthier and safer. Funded through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant, the Lead Paint and Healthy Homes Program grant began serving Dubuque County in 2019 and has now expanded into Delaware County. Funds are available immediately to eliminate lead based-paint hazards and other health and safety hazards in older homes where occupants meet guidelines and have children that reside or visit the property.
Pierce County, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

Pierce County Seeks Community Input for Community Action Programs

The Pierce County Human Services Community Action Programs (CAP) division is inviting community members to participate in a survey that will help identify strengths and resources available to meet the needs of children, youth, and families. Information gathered from the online survey will be used in the 2021 Community Needs...
Volusia County, FLormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Schools to soon launch its custodial pilot program

In an effort to test how an in-house school-based custodial staff can perform, Volusia County School's custodial pilot program will go live on July 1. The pilot program was first approved by the Volusia County School Board at its March 30 meeting, and as a result, 15 schools will be cleaned by its custodial staff rather than by employees of ABM Industries, the district's current custodial services contractor. The creation of the program was due to cleanliness complaints by school board members and VCS employees, as well as failed core inspections, according to the March 30 agenda.
Pierce County, WASouthSoundTalk

Intercity Transit to Resume Express Bus Service to Pierce County

Intercity Transit’s Express bus service between Olympia and Lacey to Pierce County will resume on July 19, 2021. Route 620 will serve the Olympia Transit Center, the State Capitol Campus, Lacey Transit Center, Martin Way Park and Ride, Lakewood Station and the 512 Park and Ride. Passengers can connect with...
Trafficthesomervillenewsweekly.blog

Municipal Dedicated Bus Lane Pilot Program on Mystic Avenue (Route 38) Begins Monday, June 21st

New dedicated bus lane is between Main Street in Medford and Wheatland Street in Somerville. Dedicated lane open for bus travel weekdays 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the Cities of Medford and Somerville announce the implementation of a municipal dedicated bus lane pilot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays on Mystic Avenue (Route 38). Painting and signage along the entire stretch – from Main Street in Medford to Wheatland Street in Somerville – has been completed and the dedicated bus lane will officially become operational on Monday morning, June 21, 2021.
Oneida County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida County is part of pilot program to warn of overdose spikes through text alerts

Oneida County is taking its real-time overdose alert system one step further by sending out text alerts to the community. County residents who sign up for the alerts will receive notifications when there’s an increase in overdoses and/or overdose fatalities in a particular area through a pilot program with the Partnership to End Addiction. Oneida County and the states of Maryland and Maine were chosen by the partnership to launch the pilot.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Bike Share Pilot Program Comes to Santa Barbara’s Coastal Zone

In conjunction with our Program Operator, BCycle, the City of Santa Barbara launched the first phase of the three-year Bike Share Pilot Program on January 28, 2021. On June 11, 2021, the California Coastal Commission voted unanimously to allow the three-year Pilot Program in the City’s Coastal Zone. The Bike...
Essex County, NYadirondackalmanack.com

DEC, Essex County announce pilot shuttle program for Keene

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland, and Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson have issued the following joint statement:. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Essex County, and the Town of Keene are working together to implement a shuttle pilot system this summer that will explore how shuttles may help manage sustainable visitation along the Route 73 corridor and in the High Peaks. Using the recently completed Volpe study to help guide our planning efforts, we are closely collaborating to develop an effective, safe, and enjoyable system that benefits High Peaks communities and visitors. Some important details remain, including hiring necessary and properly certified shuttle operators and trail stewards, as well as finalizing route information, but we are continuing to collaborate and reach out to our partners to help make the shuttle successful. Qualified individuals interested in the hiring opportunities available can contact the Town of Keene, and additional information will be made available as the shuttle system details are finalized.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

County Launches “20 is Plenty” Speed Limit Pilot Program

The county’s Department of Transportation yesterday launched a “20 is Plenty” pilot program that will lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on certain urban roads. “As we continue to reopen, traffic will increase, which will lead to more cars on the road and pedestrians crossing streets,” said County Executive Marc Elrich in a press release announcing the launch. “In 2019, Montgomery County saw 1,200 speed-induced crashes resulting in 32 lives lost, which is far too many. The 20 is Plenty effort is designed to engage residents and save more lives.”