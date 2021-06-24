Local Organic Food Store Featured in National Magazine

I'm writing this letter as someone invested in this community; wanting to do whatever possible to support the health of this community for ourselves and future generations. My 10-year-old son recently asked me why there weren't more farms growing food in Taos, and I found myself talking about the economic realities of making a living growing food. I also told him most of our food comes from other places. His comment was, "shouldn't the town grow more of it's own food?" After time to think he said, "I'd be a farmer if I could make enough money to buy a car and a house with an upstairs." He wants a house like his uncle.