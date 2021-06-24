Local Organic Food Store Featured in National Magazine
SirtfoodStore.com, a locally based organic food store, has proudly announced that an informative new article with Dr. Oz will be published in Women's World Magazine on July 1st, 2021, in which Karrie Blew, wife of SirtfoodStore owner Warren Blew, a 67-year-old Georgia based grandmother, shared her inspiring weight loss journey by using organic SirtFoods as the primary ingredients in her meals. The startup also aims to promote a happy and healthy lifestyle for anyone seeking longevity.savannahceo.com