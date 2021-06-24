Cancel
Recipes

Local Organic Food Store Featured in National Magazine

savannahceo.com
 5 days ago

SirtfoodStore.com, a locally based organic food store, has proudly announced that an informative new article with Dr. Oz will be published in Women's World Magazine on July 1st, 2021, in which Karrie Blew, wife of SirtfoodStore owner Warren Blew, a 67-year-old Georgia based grandmother, shared her inspiring weight loss journey by using organic SirtFoods as the primary ingredients in her meals. The startup also aims to promote a happy and healthy lifestyle for anyone seeking longevity.

savannahceo.com
#Organic Food#Food Store#Healthy Food#Startup#Calories#Food Drink#National Magazine#Sirtfoodstore Com#Women S World Magazine
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Eating This Type of Chocolate May Burn More Fat, New Study Says

Calling all chocoholics! In addition to the antioxidants and other health benefits of eating chocolate, a new study suggests that a particular type of chocolate may actually help you slim down, along with when you eat it. And, if you think you've guessed which type of chocolate these scientists are shouting out, then so much about these findings is likely to blow your mind.
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Local startup UnbelievaBuns lands partnership with national food-service distribution company Sysco

Jerrod Adkins spent seven years perfecting the recipe for a low-carb, high-protein sandwich bun, and the tenacity with which the Charlotte-based entrepreneur worked recently paid off in a big way. Adkins, founder of UnbelievaBuns, recently announced the startup had inked a deal with national food-service distribution company Sysco. The partnership,...
Paso Robles, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Food & Wine magazine highlights three Paso Robles syrahs

Wines named ‘The 19 Best Syrah Wines to Buy Right Now’. –”Syrah has the potential to be grown and crafted in as wide a range of styles as any grape variety in the world,” writes Brian Freedman for Food & Wine, “From fruit-forward and exuberant to practically dripping with bacon fat and tapenade, to bottlings that are lifted to the vinous stratosphere with the spicy, occasionally floral perfume of fresh-cracked peppercorns, Syrah (or Shiraz) is a grape that rewards exploration,” he continues.
Stamford, CT
WestfairOnline

Mike’s Organic adds prepared foods line

Mike’s Organic, the farm-to-home grocery service and retail market in Stamford, is getting into the prepared foods business. The Made by Mike’s line features a menu of offerings made in-house utilizing local and organicproducts sourced from small farms. The announcement follows on the heels of Mike’s Organic’s rapid growth over...
Agriculture

New farm store features all local products

COVID-19 derailed many plans, including a farm-to-consumer truck, but one local producer is bouncing back, making an omelet out of locally grown broken eggs. The Friendly Farmer’s Fridge became a reality in summer of 2019 when owner Tom Abbott tried a mobile farm-to-kitchen operation, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold in 2020, although he tried the concept in hopes customers could come, knowing the produce had only gone through the grower’s hands. “People were scared and didn’t want to stand in line with other customers,” Abbott said.
Food & Drinks

Organization welcomes new food ministry manager

Food has been an essential part of Ryan Yost’s life since his college days. From culinary school and working as a cook in restaurants and country clubs to managing a food service program in a long-term care facility — even a stint as a chef at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort — Yost has always seen food as a way to bring people together.
Toledo, OH

Local organizations host urban farm and community tour

Join local gardening organizations and enthusiasts on the Metro Beet, a self-guided tour of urban farms and community gardens in the Metro-Toledo region. Tours will take place on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the weekends of July 9 and 10, and August 13 and 14.
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Ranked a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Jeremiah’s frozen treats have gained immense popularity across Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, and gained a loyal customer base in all of their locations. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream to create their famous “cool combos.” Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade soft ice cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations.
Taos, NM

Local food might solve food insecurity

I'm writing this letter as someone invested in this community; wanting to do whatever possible to support the health of this community for ourselves and future generations. My 10-year-old son recently asked me why there weren't more farms growing food in Taos, and I found myself talking about the economic realities of making a living growing food. I also told him most of our food comes from other places. His comment was, "shouldn't the town grow more of it's own food?" After time to think he said, "I'd be a farmer if I could make enough money to buy a car and a house with an upstairs." He wants a house like his uncle.
Lifestyle

Benefits of Health Food Stores

Generally, our lives revolve around eating good and delectable food..we earn good money just to end up having food on the table..so, is it really necessary to eat all junk? Isn’t healthy food drool-worthy? Why not? Sure, healthy food requires a bit more effort in cooking up than junk..but the benefits surely make it worth it. So..what are you waiting for? Visit the best health food stores Chicago and go crazy with grocery shopping (it’s therapeutic, trust me).
Dalton, GA

Mohawk Teams up With Local Organizations to Deliver 18,000 Pounds of Food

Mohawk teamed up with the Latin American Association, Carpet City Rotary Club and several other organizations last week to conduct a food distribution event in Dalton, GA, giving away 600 refrigerated boxes that totaled 18,000 pounds of food. Thank you to our Mohawk volunteers from HR, Safety and Engineering who helped make it happen!
Environment
TBR News Media

Tackling local food waste

As anyone off the street can tell you, this year has been anything but ordinary. But unfortunately, a person on the street might be able to tell you how this year has been all too ordinary for them. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness and food insecurity has been on...
Recipes

Food and Wine magazine July issue, chef’s recommendations for “Life Changin

Kitchen Tools” ….. Number 8 … wait for it… the SPURTLE!. “This all in one wooden utensil hits corners better than any rubber spatula ever could. It’s a cross between a spoon and a spatula, and I feel like I discover a new use for it every time I cook with it. it’s especially useful when I make my daughter’s favorite dish, cheesy beans- really with anything that is sauce related.”
Food & Drinks

Loblolly Creamery Featured in Food Network Magazine

It’s official — the best ice cream that Arkansas has to offer is in Little Rock. Loblolly Creamery has been featured in Food Network Magazine, which listed its Arkansas Mud flavor as the best scoop in the state. The Food Network Magazine feature, titled “Here’s the Scoop,” is billed as...
Recipes

Ground Turkey Instant Pot Meals - Instant Pot Turkey Chili - Wholesomelicious / Found at your local grocery store it is raised free range on a certified organic vegetarian diet.

Ground Turkey Instant Pot Meals - Instant Pot Turkey Chili - Wholesomelicious / Found at your local grocery store it is raised free range on a certified organic vegetarian diet.. Instant pot recipes made simple. I pile my tacos with everything. So simple, and you can save so many calories just swapping out the ground beef for. This turkey burger macaroni is a weight watchers instant pot recipe favorite! Turkey taco soup can assist you with this easy, less than 30 minute, hands off meal.
Retail

Organic and Inorganic Growth: The Story of Whole Foods

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Groceries was one of the last industries to come under Big Tech’s influence, but everything changed...
Health

10 Foods & Drinks That Are Surprisingly Terrible For Your Heart

Being quarantined either altered your health in a positive direction or in a negative one. Figuring out this new life from the business and personal side can become overwhelming but your health should always come first. As you may know, what you eat plays about 70% in this losing weight venture and what’s on your plate can help maintain not only your muscles and curves but your heart as well. MSN spoke with cardiologist about how our diets relate to our hearts, “Heart-healthy foods contain nutrients that have been shown to benefit the cardiovascular system or reduce the risk of developing heart disease by lowering ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and blood triglycerides, reducing blood pressure, controlling weight and/or improving insulin sensitivity,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, the owner of Essential Nutrition For You and the author of The One One One Diet.