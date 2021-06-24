Caylee Noggle to Lead Department of Community Health

Reporting to the Community Health Center Board of Directors and the Benton County Administrator, the Health Center Director (CHC Director) is responsible for strategic planning, oversight and operation of a multi-site integrated health care delivery system blending primary care, behavioral health, addictions, oral health, and prevention services. The CHC Director is responsible for the coordination, integration, assessment, and quality outcomes for person‐centered services, assuring compliance with all FQHC requirements. The CHC Director also develops, supports, and evaluates the organizational infrastructure that promotes innovation and supports high performance in an environment of rapid health care transformation. The CHC Director actively works with the Health Center Board of Directors and Benton County Board of Commissioners in strategic planning and aligning services with community needs.