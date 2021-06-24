Worker Well-Being a Priority for US Businesses, but Program Usage Falters

Hiring excellent employees is one of the best strategies you can use to grow your business. If you can recruit top-performing candidates, you will most likely achieve huge milestones for your company. However, convincing skilled individuals to work with you will not be enough to ensure business survival. This means, having them around will not automatically make your business successful. You still need to implement other business strategies that will ensure your brand will avoid failure. One of the best ways to do this is to build a workplace culture where you prioritize employee’s health and welfare.