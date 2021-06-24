Gigi Hadid: Simple things are the highlight of motherhood

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 23, wearing a monochromatic outfit, that looked reminiscent of the 1999 cult-classic movie ‘The Matrix.’. Gigi Hadid, 26, looks ready to enter the matrix. The Vogue model was seen walking towards a waiting SUV outside her NoHo apartment in New York City on June 23, looking like a mix between Kate Beckinsale’s, 47, character “Celine” from Underworld and Keanu Reeves, 56, “Neo,” from the 90’s trilogy film, The Matrix. The supermodel looked chic in a pair of black heeled boots, silky black high-waist pants, and a black sequenced top as she made her way past the cameras. Wearing her golden tresses in a sleek back style and topping off this monochromatic look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Gigi was totally rocking this edgy look.