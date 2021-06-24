Cancel
Gigi Hadid: Simple things are the highlight of motherhood

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid thinks "the most simple things" are the highlight of motherhood. The 26-year-old model - who has Khai, nine months, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - has revealed what she loves most about raising her daughter, and described her tot as the "best, most genius thing that's ever been born".

Gigi Hadid and Daughter Khai Twin in the Coolest Matching Swimsuits

Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai wore matching swimsuits in an adorable series of Instagram photos. Hadid wore a green checkerboard bikini by cult brand Frankies Bikinis, while baby Khai wore a custom swimsuit in the same print. "inhale summer," Hadid captioned the gorgeous snaps. While Khai's swimsuit is sadly...
This Is Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Necklace That She Rarely Takes Off

Gigi Hadid is a creature of habit when it comes to her favorite accessories. She likes to wear the same pieces over and over again. Her fervent love for String Ting’s eclectic phone charms has been well-documented while her penchant for Vagabond’s affordable booties have been a mainstay in her footwear collection. And now it seems the supermodel has welcomed another must-wear-on-repeat piece into her life. Hadid loves Jacquie Aiche’s beaded necklaces. As evidenced by her multiple Instagram selfies and recent model-off-duty outfits, Hadid has been wearing this Los Angeles-based designer’s selection of statement gemstone necklaces nonstop.
Gigi Hadid Poses in Black & White for i-D

Gigi Hadid flashes a smile on i-D Magazine’s Issue No. 363 Summer 2021 cover. Lensed by Daniel Jackson, she shows off a wink in the black and white image. For accompanying shots, Gigi poses in a series of clean, studio portraits. Clad in designs from The Row, the supermodel charms...
Gigi Hadid flaunts her citrus-inspired eye makeup & leaves fans mesmerized

Gigi Hadid flaunted her ultra-glam look in her most recent Instagram post, showcasing her orange eyeliner. Supermodel Gigi Hadid, posted a new photo to Instagram on Sunday with a mysterious caption, showcasing her stunning makeup talents and very hot look. With a citrus-inspired liner, makeup artist Patrick Ta gave Hadid’s...
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Raising Baby Khai With Zayn Malik

It’s been seven months since Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl Khai. And the first-time mom is getting candid about how they’ll teach their daughter to “be a bridge for her different ethnicities.”. Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, is Dutch-American, while her dad, Mohammed, is Palestinian. Zayn’s dad,...
Gigi Hadid Channels ‘The Matrix’ In Black Outfit & Cat Eye Sunglasses 9 Mos. After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 23, wearing a monochromatic outfit, that looked reminiscent of the 1999 cult-classic movie ‘The Matrix.’. Gigi Hadid, 26, looks ready to enter the matrix. The Vogue model was seen walking towards a waiting SUV outside her NoHo apartment in New York City on June 23, looking like a mix between Kate Beckinsale’s, 47, character “Celine” from Underworld and Keanu Reeves, 56, “Neo,” from the 90’s trilogy film, The Matrix. The supermodel looked chic in a pair of black heeled boots, silky black high-waist pants, and a black sequenced top as she made her way past the cameras. Wearing her golden tresses in a sleek back style and topping off this monochromatic look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Gigi was totally rocking this edgy look.
Gigi Hadid is about to leave the modeling business

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is considering leaving the modeling business for good. The celebrity frankly stated this the other day in a conversation with reporters. For the first time, Hadid first thought about ending her work forever after the birth of her daughter by Zayn Malik. Baby Hai changed her mother’s perception of the world, Hadid began to think about a more stable job.
Gigi Hadid sends fans into frenzy over sweet rare picture of Zayn on Father’s Day

Gigi Hadid sends fans into frenzy over sweet rare picture of Zayn on Father's Day
In Other News, Gigi Hadid Is Now A Baker’s Apprentice

Cast your mind back to last summer, when Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with an everything-bagel cake so good it brought the model to tears. The mastermind behind the frosting-covered creation? One Buddy Valastro, star of America’s reality TV hit Cake Boss, which chronicles operations at his family-run bakery Carlo’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. (In case you had any lingering doubts about the extent of Hadid’s Cake Boss fandom, she also commissioned Valastro to make a cake for partner Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday in January in the shape of a Bradford Football Club jersey.)
Gigi Hadid gets candid about the mixed race household

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened up about growing up in a mixed-race family and the various heritages that her daughter will inherit. The fashionista Gigi Hadid spoke about how she and her British-Pakistani boyfriend and musician Zayn Malik deal with the thought of being mixed race during a recent interview with i-D. She was born to a Dutch-American mother Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid.
Gigi Hadid vows to teach her daughter about her different heritages

Gigi Hadid wants to teach her daughter about her heritages. The 26-year-old model has nine-month-old daughter Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and as both she and Zayn are mixed race, Khai has several different cultural backgrounds in her family. Gigi’s father is Palestinian and her mother is Dutch, while...
Gigi Hadid’s Seriously Stylish Slides Are Only $99 — Get Them Now

Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of keeping a low profile, especially since giving birth to her daughter Khai in late 2020. Privacy in her personal life is clearly important to the supermodel, but she keeps fans updated on Instagram and occasionally pops up in a paparazzi shot!
Gigi Hadid Just Wore The Most Unexpected Eyeshadow Shade

Another day, another soon-to-be-massive trend debuted early by Gigi Hadid. At this point, the supermodel and mother to newborn baby Kai is practically a one-woman lookbook of endless hair, makeup, and style inspiration. Just a few months after leading the red-hair revolution that’s got every celebrity going some shade of fiery red, Hadid is back to demonstrate exactly how she wears what’s sure to be summer’s it-shade of eyeshadow. In a new Instagram photo, Hadid shows off a cream blazer, beachy waves in her own auburn hair, and an inner corner pop of bright yellow shadow. Gigi Hadid’s sunflower yellow look not only calls attention to her bright eyes, but also adds some summertime flair to otherwise muted makeup.