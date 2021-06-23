MUNICIPALITIES NEED TO KEEP VIRTUAL ACCESS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD
Meetings that had mainly just consisted of the board members now had dozens of tenants attending remotely, calling attention to maintenance and access issues. Last year, I participated in the production of a multimedia piece by the Christian Science Monitor about how the COVID pandemic has actually opened up more work opportunities to many people in the disability community as it mainstreamed telecommuting in the job force.digboston.com