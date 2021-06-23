MUNICIPALITIES NEED TO KEEP VIRTUAL ACCESS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

By the time I walked into the lobby of the Roosevelt Inn & Suites, at the far western end of North Dakota, I knew I had entered deep into unfamiliar territory. The first sign had come the day before when, road-weary after hours of driving from the East Coast, I had stopped in a Mexican restaurant in the Wisconsin Dells and found I was the only person wearing a mask. Then that very morning, when I strolled into a grocery store in Jamestown, N.D., birthplace of Louis L’Amour and home to the Buffalo Hall of Fame, I could have been mistaken for a crook or someone in costume: Not another mask was in sight. As I stood in the Roosevelt lobby that evening, my black mask covering my face from Adam’s apple to eye sockets, two guests walked in carrying beer and burgers but no masks. The clerk behind the counter flashed a wide smile of welcome.