LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITO...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Settlor, John T. Sees (DOB: March 15, 1962), who lived at 5042 Matthew Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684, died May 24, 2021. There is no personal representative of the settlor's estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against John T. Sees, his estate, or his trust, The John T. Sees and Katryna M. Glettler Revocable Trust Agreement dated December 4th, 2012, will be forever barred unless presented to Katryna M. Glettler within four (4) months after the date of this publication. Dated: June 18, 2021 ATTORNEY: R. Todd Balkema (P64038) Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center, PLLC 218 Maple Street, Ste. A Big Rapids, MI 49307 TRUSTEE: Katryna M. Glettler 5042 Matthew Dr. Traverse City, MI 49684 June 23, 2021-1T569204.