POTUS

Amid Troubles for Fossil Fuels, Has the Era of ‘Peak Oil’ Arrived?

By Fred Pearce
Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360
 5 days ago
May was arguably the worst month ever for big oil — and the best for its opponents — as courts and corporate shareholders sided with environmental activists to humble the biggest of the fossil-fuel giants, culminating in “Black Wednesday.”. On that day, May 26, three events occurred that would have...

Yale Environment 360

New Haven, CT
Yale Environment 360 is an online magazine offering opinion, analysis, reporting, and debate on global environmental issues.

 https://e360.yale.edu/
