News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Financial Leadership - In Time Of Crisis

We have just completed a year that has been so unprecedented. It has re-written the goalposts for so many things, especially for the hotel and other service industries where people are the main ingredient in what we offer. This article is about the lessons we should take from the past 12 months and how we can go forward with better tools and insight.
Public Healthwan-ifra.org

How the Financial Times aimed to keep spirits high in the face of COVID-19

During WAN-IFRA’s Virtual Newsroom Summit conference, Felicity Thomas, Head of Talent Development at the FT, shared the changes the company implemented to maintain motivation during the pandemic. “Once we realised at the beginning that things weren’t going back to normal, the immediate need was to focus on building resilience at...
Personal Financefox4now.com

Long-Term Financial Success

After a year of economic uncertainty, nearly half of Americans believe their finances will be better off in the next year. Why? Because the pandemic encouraged consumers to take a closer look at how they are saving and budgeting for the future. In fact, a new Chase Financial Health Consumer...
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh named Top 25 by London Financial Times magazine

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh and the North Country Chamber of Commerce have been recognized by fDi Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times of London, among the Top 25 Cities in the Americas for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy. Plattsburgh was #14 among other North and South American cities such as...
StocksBusiness Insider

SPY Update: Meltdown In Financials

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) may be forming a new downtrend. The support at the important $423 level has been broken. While cryptocurrencies and Big Tech are grabbing the headlines, many missed something important Thursday: the financial sector stocks made a huge move lower. The Financial Select Sector...
EconomyFinancial Times

Elaph launches How To Spend It Arabic, in association with Financial Times

Elaph, the independent online newspaper, has signed an agreement with the Financial Times to produce the FT’s luxury magazine, How To Spend It, in Arabic, under licence. This marks the first time the FT’s HTSI journalism will be available in Arabic, opening the door to a new audience across the Middle East and North Africa. HTSI Arabic will be distributed in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait as well as in Egypt and Morocco. It will also be available in an online edition.
Public Safetywibqam.com

UK’s financial watchdog goes real-time to catch online criminals

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial regulator has to make daily sweeps of the internet to warn about online scams in real time and keep pace with fraudsters who are often based outside the country, one of its officials said on Monday. Mark Steward, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) director for...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

United States: The U.S. Economy Continues to Push Through Supply-Side Headwinds. During May, retail sales pulled back 1.3%, while industrial production rose 0.8%. Housing starts improved 3.6% in May, but the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slipped two points to 81 in June. The PPI for final demand advanced 0.8% in May. The FOMC made no major changes to monetary policy.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: FleishmanHillard Hires Financial Times Reporter Jim Brunsden

FleishmanHillard hires Jim Brunsden as senior vice president, financial services in its Brussels-EU office, effective July 1. Brunsden comes to the agency from the Financial Times, where served as EU correspondent. He was previously a financial regulation reporter for Bloomberg News. “At FleishmanHillard we endeavor to look at the world around us with an analytical eye,” said president and CEO John Saunders. “Jim Brundsden will bring a unique perspective to our clients, to our Brussels office and to the whole network around the globe."
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Financial Moves to Help Your Mental Health in Times of Financial Burden

3 Financial Moves to Help Your Mental Health in Times of Financial Burden. Times are tough, no doubt many of us are experiencing financial burdens right now. Life was completely turned upside down for nearly everyone across the world in the last 18 months. We’ve been unable to interact with others in normal ways, and that’s been hard… especially for extroverts. Additionally, financial stress has impacted many of us and has created mental health challenges that are multi-faceted and that compound to feel insurmountable.
Businessamac.us

The Gathering Financial Storm of Inflation

All the perplexities, confusions, and distresses in America arise, not from defects in their constitution or confederation, not from a want of honor or virtue, so much as from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation. – John Adams. Have you noticed how everything seems to be...
Economyaveryjournal.com

Declaring your financial freedom

Independence Day is almost here. And as we make progress in moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, more of us will be able to enjoy Fourth of July activities. However you observe the holiday, it’s important to recognize all the liberties we enjoy in this country. But you may still need to work at one particular type of freedom – and that’s financial freedom. How can you achieve it?
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Working towards financial independence

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - College graduation season is wrapping up, which is cause for celebration and a time of change. For those that are about to be on their own in the “real world” for the first time, establishing financial independence can be daunting. Fiduciary financial planner Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed steps you may take to become financially independent.
Businessfranchising.com

iCRYO Recognized As One of Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2021

Houston-based iCRYO was recently featured in the 2nd Annual Financial Times: Fastest Growing Companies list. "The journey of launching the iCRYO brand across the nation has been one for the books. It's been even more meaningful to do it alongside my father. As we Co-Founded the franchise together, it was truly a blessing to work at ensuring the Jones family core values stayed intact during the process of expansion," said COO, Kyle Jones.
Personal Financeinvestorideas.com

How to Choose a Financial Advisor

Financial advisors are the ones who help people manage their money and reach financial goals. They provide a wide range of financial planning services, beginning from investing, budgeting, and estate planning. So, do you need any kind of help trying to manage your money? If you are like a lot of other Americans, you could use that help. Did you know that a lack of personal finance knowledge costs the average American twelve hundred dollars a year? Well, if you find a financial advisor, you can most probably avoid this cost and focus on your ultimate goal.
Financial ReportsBayStreet.ca

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

10:01 AM EST - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Sagicor's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid through which Sagicor may purchase up to 9,131,133 of Sagicor's common shares during the 12-month period commencing June 24, 2021 and ending June 23, 2022. The number of shares authorized for purchase represents 10% of the public float. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. shares T.SFC are trading unchanged at $6.31.
Economycisco.com

Returning to the Office in Financial Services

How organizations can provide safe environments and smart spaces – part 1. Ready to roll up your sleeves and get back to the office? Many employers are eager to get their workforce under one roof. CEOs like Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon have announced their current remote workforce will soon return to the office either full time or in a hybrid model. The thinking is that face-to-face interactions result in clear communication and collaboration.
Marketspopulist.press

FINANCIAL FOCUS: Financial Takeover Is Happening

It’s time to take action now before it’s too late. The market is making moves against the middle class and playing games with your money that only benefits those at the top. This is a must see video you should share!