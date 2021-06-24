Financial Times

Financial advisors are the ones who help people manage their money and reach financial goals. They provide a wide range of financial planning services, beginning from investing, budgeting, and estate planning. So, do you need any kind of help trying to manage your money? If you are like a lot of other Americans, you could use that help. Did you know that a lack of personal finance knowledge costs the average American twelve hundred dollars a year? Well, if you find a financial advisor, you can most probably avoid this cost and focus on your ultimate goal.