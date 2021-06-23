Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Summertime by George Returns to St. Cloud [GALLERY]

By Sarah Mueller
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A popular St. Cloud outdoor music series has made its long-awaited return to central Minnesota. Summertime by George kicked off its 10th season Wednesday night after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The music kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with opener Radio Nation, followed by headliner Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks at 6:30 p.m.

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

