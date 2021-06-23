Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
myhoustonmajic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York. Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

myhoustonmajic.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Beyonce
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Rickey Smiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Tea#Real Housewives#Bailey May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Have Been Fired from RHOA

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are still on bad terms. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey used to be close friends. But their friendship fell apart after Cynthia didn’t tell NeNe that she invited Kenya Moore to her Seagrams event. At the time, Kenya was not on the show. So NeNe felt like it was a setup to get Kenya back on the show at her expense. Cynthia denied this. However, NeNe struggled to move past the situation.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Is Moving Into Her "Dream Apartment"

Noelle Robinson has recently been renting a gorgeous Los Angeles apartment with stunning views. But now, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter is ready to move on to another incredible home. In a recent Instagram Story video, Noelle opened her new refrigerator to show her "first housewarming gifts," a bottle...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Be Fired: ‘I’ve Only Had Positive Things to Say About Her’

Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey has responded to her former castmate NeNe Leakes’ opinion that she should be fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. “She recently did an interview with a blogger stating that I should not return to RHOA & should have never been on “RHOA” in the first place. This is someone I considered to be a friend for most of my time on the show,” Cynthia wrote to The Shade Room.
Houston, TXmyhoustonmajic.com

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?!

Beyonce’ is the topic of discussion today after Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse conversation went viral. He said that Beyonce’ can’t sing the show discusses if the Houston performer can sing or not. In other news, Chris Brown has another domestic dispute getting pinned on him. A woman is claiming that...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If 2021 has brought us anything, it’s plenty of drama in the Real Housewives universe. Jen Shah’s arrest. Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal issues. Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s firing. Kathy Hilton. The return of Heather Dubrow. And, arguably the most exciting development, is a Real Housewives All-Stars vacation spinoff with ladies from several cities […] The post Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta might need some help. Last year was a fever dream and in the space of about five reality television minutes, it appears Season 14 of RHOA will revolve around Porsha Williams and her 97 wedding ceremonies to Simon Guobadia. Maybe if we’re super lucky, Drew Sidora will be […] The post Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
Hip Hopurbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Mimi Faust is Fearful of Talking to Daughter About THAT Video

Mimi Faust’s video scandal was a hot topic years ago. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust is no stranger to being in the headlines. This is due to the fact that she’s had a lot of dramatic moments on and off of the show. To no surprise, being in a love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez during season one was one of the focal parts of the show’s first season. And it was clear that Stevie knew how to get under Mimi’s skin often. However, Mimi has also had a turbulent relationship with Joseline as well.
Los Angeles, CAbravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Reveals if Mom Cynthia Bailey Pays Her Rent

Noelle Robinson has a luxurious Los Angeles apartment complete with a gorgeous kitchen, chic bathroom, and incredible views — and, yes, she pays for it all on her own. In a recent YouTube video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter took a moment to clear up a misconception that her parents, Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson, pay her rent.
Brooklyn, NYbravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shared the Cutest Update on Marc Daly and Brooklyn

Kenya Moore didn't let Father's Day pass by without taking to Instagram to open up about daughter Brooklyn Daly's dad, Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom shared a handful of photos of Marc and Brooklyn doing all sorts of father-daughter activities, including going to the zoo, swimming, taking naps together, and sharing giggles.
New York City, NYJezebel

Everyone Is Maybe (Or Maybe Not) Getting Fired on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was maybe the worst one yet, and I say this as someone who has lost months, maybe even years of my life watching The Real Housewives. So bad, in fact, that rumors have sprung up that Bravo will potentially shake up the cast, as they’ve done in the past on The Real Housewives of New York, or more recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Posted the Best Family Photo to Celebrate Kaela's Birthday

Kandi Burrus found the perfect way to celebrate her stepdaughter, Kaela, turning 25. How, you wonder? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, husband Todd Tucker, and kids, Blaze, Ace, and Riley, all gathered in NYC to mark Kaela's special day. And, Kandi even shared the best family photo, featuring herself with all four kids from the bash.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is one of those people who always has a million things on their plate at all times. She started off her career as a singer/songwriter but has dabbled in a little bit of everything. Including Kim Zolciak’s failed singing career. She’s got several successful businesses and a boss […] The post Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.