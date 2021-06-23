Cancel
Henrico County, VA

2753 Acadia Dr Unit#A, Henrico, VA 23294

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home is an end unit, under construction, with an October move-in time! Price includes upgrades/options! The Williams home is spacious and smart! It embodies the concept of open space, natural light, and intuitive room-to-room flow. The main living space is has a purpose of high function, balanced with room to relax or entertain friends and loved ones. The oversized Owner’s Suite is a sanctuary boasting a tiled en-suite bathroom, double vanities, two walk-in closets, & private toilet room. The second-floor family room has a balcony & is a great space for a home office, exercise studio, or just to relax. The garage offers additional storage space for seasonal items. This home includes a SMART condo package, gourmet kitchen appliances, upgraded grey cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, additional wiring and lighting upgrades! Recently named 2021 National Builder of the Year! Photos are of a model home. We have the following protocols in place: No more than 2 parties (not to exceed 10 people) in a model home/sales center at one time. Masks are required, visitors should maintain a 6 ft distance & all visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering.

