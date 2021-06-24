Official Rules

Fraudulent Texts, Emails, Social Media Messages Among Correspondence to Unsuspecting Victims. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is urging Illinoisans to be on high alert for phishing schemes that may be leading to identity theft as international bad actors continue to attempt to exploit unemployment systems across the country. Fraudulent text messages, emails, and social media messages, posing as IDES and other state agencies and constitutional offices, are being sent to individuals in an attempt to phish for personally identifiable information (PII) and other data. This is a continued, organized attempt to defraud state unemployment insurance systems until the expiration of the federal unemployment programs on September 4, 2021.