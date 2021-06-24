Cancel
Lottery

Official Rules

BHG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

Culver City, CAKABC

KABC’s “WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUMMER GETAWAY” Contest  Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KABC (“Station”), owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday, Station’s website at www.kabc.com or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Your704 Charlotte Fair Ticket Giveaway - Official Rules

This contest has ended. Read for official rules. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, Charlotte Fair Ticket...
San Francisco, CA1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “CHICAGO – TEXT” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
Music1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “KISS – MORNING DRIVE” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
San Francisco, CA1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “TREVOR NOAH – ONLINE” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
Cell Phonesshortpedia.com

Signal messaging app does not comply with new rules: Officials

Key officials associated with the Information Technology sector have said that the end-to-end encrypted messaging application Signal does not comply with the new social media and intermediary guidelines. The official further said the popular app is unlikely to be applicable to the provision of safe harbour due to the non-compliance. The firm has not shared the details of a compliance officer with the government.
Washington Statecapitalpress.com

Washington health officials don't know if farmworker housing rules effective

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Health counted 146 COVID outbreaks on farms and packing warehouses last year, but can't say how many started in employer-provided housing, where a top health official claimed farmworkers were particularly vulnerable to the virus. Health officials Thursday told a state advisory committee on farmworker...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

11-year-old transgender girl sues West Virginia for banning her from cross-country

An 11-year-old is suing West Virginia after she was banned from joining a school sports team because of an anti-transgender law.Becky Pepper-Jackson argued in court on 26 May that she was banned from joining a girls’ cross country team because of H.B. 3293. The bill was “proudly” signed into law by West Virginia governor Jim Justice in April, amid anger from colleges and LGBT+ rights campaigners for banning transgender girls from taking part in girls sports. Following its introduction, Bridgeport Middle School told Becky on 18 May that taking part in girls cross country would also be “confusing” for coaches....
Public HealthPosted by
Audacy

Gov. Newsom makes it official, ends mask rules for vaccinated workers

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order allowing the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's new rules to take effect immediately eliminating the usual 10-day administrative law review. Prior to Thursday's vote, the governor had been calling on Cal/OSHA to change mask rules for workers to better align...
Public HealthWestern News

Officials examine new rules governing local health boards

Legal experts are deciphering the implications of a pair of new state laws that could have wide-ranging and unintended consequences in how local officials manage public health issues. While Montana legislators touted House Bills 257 and 121 as measures meant to rein in county health boards and public health officers...
Public SafetyFiveThirtyEight

America’s Pot Labs Have A THC Problem

Keegan Skeate was working the night shift when he first heard about the scam. The 26-year-old was only a few months into his new job at Praxis Laboratory, a Washington state lab that conducts consumer safety tests and THC potency analysis for legal cannabis products. During one quiet shift in 2018, a fellow lab technician walked over to Skeate and told him that she thought someone was manipulating her test results. She said that the numbers in her spreadsheets looked irregular and the recorded THC potency values were higher than she remembered measuring.
Public Safetyrepstevenreick.com

Phishing Schemes on the Rise as Federal Unemployment Programs Approach September Expiration

Fraudulent Texts, Emails, Social Media Messages Among Correspondence to Unsuspecting Victims. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is urging Illinoisans to be on high alert for phishing schemes that may be leading to identity theft as international bad actors continue to attempt to exploit unemployment systems across the country. Fraudulent text messages, emails, and social media messages, posing as IDES and other state agencies and constitutional offices, are being sent to individuals in an attempt to phish for personally identifiable information (PII) and other data. This is a continued, organized attempt to defraud state unemployment insurance systems until the expiration of the federal unemployment programs on September 4, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

Judge dismisses gov't antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits...