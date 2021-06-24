Cancel
Mary J. Blige Stuns in Silver as She Reflects on Her 'Emotional Journey' at 'My Life' Doc Premiere (Exclusive)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige is taking fans on an "emotional journey" with her new documentary, My Life. The songstress is opening up about the film, the album that inspired it, and its impact on her own journey. Blige spoke with ET on the carpet at the premiere of her doc at...

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Did Conway Try To Shoot His Shot With Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige has been officially divorced from her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for over two years now, so it makes perfect sense that she'd be ready to jump back into the dating market again. Well, it now looks like Griselda homie Conway The Machine might be looking to be the next leading man in her life following some recent signs of flirtation on his end.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Enter To Win Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary Passes!

Mary J. Blige is the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason. From a rough upbringing in New York to her breakthrough debut album, Blige has connected with fans for a generation. Perhaps no album meant more to ’90s R&B than My Life, her sophomore effort where she opened up about painful moments of abuse, depression, addiction and more.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Mary J. Blige – ‘Hourglass’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the release of her ‘My Life’ documentary on Amazon Prime Video with the debut of a brand new song named ‘Hourglass.’. The end credits track finds the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul in a reflective space, which is apt given the thematic rooting of the special. During...
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Mary J. Blige's My Life

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This documentary is an excellent primer for Blige fans old and new, as well as music aficionados in general. Mary J. Blige's My Life focuses extensively on Blige's personal traumas, which served as inspiration for some of her best-selling albums, including the My Life album. Blige recounts how dark times in her life -- such as being sexually molested as a child, growing up in an abusive environment, and feeling the weight of systemic oppression -- threatened to destroy her. It was only through music that she was able to keep her head above proverbial water and find peace and a safe place to express self love.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Mary J Blige rules out Verzuz battle

Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle. The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career. Speaking on 'The...
Entertainmentredcarpetcrash.com

Minneapolis: Win Passes To An Advance Virtual Screening Of ‘ Mary J. Blige My Life’

Produced by Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson. Executive Produced by Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez,. Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe. In Oscar®-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth’s documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Review: Landmark R&b Album Gets a Documentary Spotlight

Mary J. Blige’s 1992 debut, “What’s the 411?,” was an instant smash that established the young Yonkers singer as a multiplatinum hitmaker, a fashion icon and the prototype for what an R&b star could look and sound like in the hip-hop era. But it wasn’t until her second album, 1994’s “My Life,” that the Blige most of us are familiar with — the heart-on-a-sleeve singer-songwriter unafraid to mine her own considerable trauma through music — truly began to take shape.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

Mary J. Blige Was Sent To Etiquette School Early In Her Career

Mary J. Blige was told to take etiquette classes to become a more polished performer at the beginning of her career. “They tried to change me earlier in my career. They did send me to etiquette school, and all types of stuff, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself,” the star told PageSix.
CelebritiesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Compact, Focused Mary J Blige’s My Life Documentary Explores the Trauma, Inspiration of Artist’s Most Personal Album

Less a life/career-spanning documentary biopic and more focusing on the work of art that set the stage for the career that followed, director Vanessa Roth’s Mary J Blige’s My Life narrows its scope on the life moments and musical choices that led to the creation of one of the great confessional albums of all time, 1994’s My Life by Mary J Blige, which we see the singer celebrate at a 25th anniversary event, during which she performs the album live in its entirety.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige "Almost Cried" When Conway The Machine Gave Her His Chain

Weeks ago, several of DMX's friends gathered together for the listening party to his posthumous album Exodus. Just prior to its release, the bittersweet get-together found Swizz Beatz and many of his collaborators in the same room for a positive moment in tribute to Dark Man X, and it was reported that during the listening session, Mary J. Blige was even spotted shedding a few tears.
Moviesaudacy.com

Get passes to the Mary J. Blige MY LIFE Screening Event!

The People’s Station V-103 is always in the know! Amazon Studios is hooking up the first 25 people (along with 1 guest) access to the Official Mary J. Blige MY LIFE Screening Event on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00PM hosted by V-103’s Kenny Burns of The Kenny Burns Show. Pre-Screening Reception begins at 6:30pm. Each winner will receive a pair of passes to include complimentary parking, photo op, pre-screening appetizers and drinks as well as dinner during screening via theater menu options. These passes are courtesy of Amazon Studios and is first come, first served, while supplies last. Once the list fills up, it is full and no more spaces will be added. This is not a contest.
Celebritiessoulbounce.com

Mary J. Blige Urges Us To Chase Life Not Waste Life On ‘Hourglass’

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has lived quite a life, evolving from an around-the-way girl to a legendary performer. Her legacy is now the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The film centers her career-defining sophomore album My Life. On the album's title track, then 23-year-old Mary was reflective as she sang, “If you looked in my life / And see what I've seen.” She takes that a step further on her new single “Hourglass,” which plays during the documentary's closing credits. This time Blige asks the listener to look at the months, days, hours, minutes and seconds of their own life.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Mary J. Blige Remembers the Moment She Learned to Love Herself

Listening to Mary J. Blige feels like a therapy session. For nearly three decades, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has graciously set aside her crown to become every Black woman’s homegirl, providing comfort through her music—even when she couldn’t enjoy comfort herself. Blige officially stepped onto the scene with 1992’s...