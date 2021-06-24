Mary J. Blige Stuns in Silver as She Reflects on Her 'Emotional Journey' at 'My Life' Doc Premiere (Exclusive)

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This documentary is an excellent primer for Blige fans old and new, as well as music aficionados in general. Mary J. Blige's My Life focuses extensively on Blige's personal traumas, which served as inspiration for some of her best-selling albums, including the My Life album. Blige recounts how dark times in her life -- such as being sexually molested as a child, growing up in an abusive environment, and feeling the weight of systemic oppression -- threatened to destroy her. It was only through music that she was able to keep her head above proverbial water and find peace and a safe place to express self love.