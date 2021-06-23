With new MassHealth funding, Community Health Centers in Lowell and Fitchburg look to improve patient access
LOWELL — Following the recent announcement that the state will be substantially increasing rates in MassHealth (Medicaid) payments for local community health centers, officials at Lowell Community Health Center (LCHC) and Community Health Connections (CHC) in Fitchburg told The Sun that they intend to use the money to support their staffs and improve patient access.www.sentinelandenterprise.com