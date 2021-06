Bond County Fourth Fest is back and it will be Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, in downtown Greenville. Hours Friday are from 5-11 PM and Saturday from 1-11 PM. Events Saturday include a pop up art show from 2-5; live music by the Us and Bob Band, Exile, and Silver Bullet, the Bob Seger tribute Band; food vendor and a cooling tent; and so much more. For more information, you can find the event on Facebook.