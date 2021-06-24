Cancel
Astronomy

Scientists just detected an earthquake from a balloon and might be able to do it on Venus, too

By Meghan Bartels
Space.com
 19 days ago
Researchers have detected an earthquake using instruments flying in a balloon above California, and the technology could one day detect quakes on Venus. Temblors on Earth and beyond are a valuable tool for understanding how planets are built and what their interiors are doing, and scientists have measured both moonquakes and marsquakes. But venusquakes are going to be more difficult to detect than either moonquakes or marsquakes, simply because of how hostile the planet's surface is. No lander has operated on the Venusian surface for much more than two hours, so scientists are evaluating instruments that might detect venusquakes from the less hazardous environment of the planet's thick cloud deck.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

