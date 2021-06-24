WD Black P10 Game Drive (5TB) review

It’s been almost 30 years since gaming has risen to prominence – eSports, a sport where gamers compete for grand prizes skyrockets to new heights; inherently, the desire for absolute performance is integral to users who plays in such level. Console gaming is coming close with Xbox Series X and PS5 showcasing 120hz gaming with 4k resolution output – but that’s not enough. The absolute apex of gaming is building top-level computers with hardware that can push your experience to 250hz and beyond. The problem is, unless you are willing to learn how to build one, getting such computer can be a challenge. That’s where companies like CLX Gaming come in, where their expertise can help you find the computer of your dreams. I’m fortunate enough for CLX Gaming to send me a pre-build for impressions – here you will get my honest opinion on their quality, wiring and overall performance based on their build. Due to GPU shortage, an RTX card was not installed and instead a GTX 1660 Super is socketed in – so I will primarily give my thoughts on 1080p gaming and using this PC as a streaming machine and see how affective it is.