Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

WD Black P10 Game Drive (5TB) review

cgmagonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that the dawn of the 9th Generation of Game Consoles has taught us, it’s that more than ever, storage space comes at a premium, especially when your next-generation console of choice comes with a built-in, non-swappable high-speed Solid-State Drive that is no larger than one terabyte in size. Myself having splurged on the $300 CAD (!) Seagate 1TB Expansion Drive to bring my Xbox Series X’s SSD storage capacity up to a somewhat more manageable 2TB (I paid for half of it trades and regret nothing, okay?), my pocketbook knows the struggle all too well.

www.cgmagonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Drive Hard#External Hard Drive#Pc Game#Wd Black P10 Game Drive#Tb#Solid State Drive#Seagate#Xbox One#Ssd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
Related
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

This massive 5TB external drive is down to just £85.94 today

External hard drives are hard to find at a good price right now, as miners of the new Chia cryptocurrency have purchased drives in huge numbers. However, there are still good deals to be found from time to time, including thi 5TB Expansion Drive from Seagate, which is down to £84.94 at Ebay right now when you use the code SHOP4LESS. That's a respectable savings from this drive's normal price of around £105, and makes it around £15 cheaper than the nearest comparable drives on Amazon.
ComputersFudzilla

Western Digital preparing update for WD Black SN850 SSD

Western Digital is apparently working on a firmware update for WD Black SN850 M.2 NVMe SSD that should fix issues that this drive has on AMD X570 chipset motherboards. According to the report from Tom's Hardware, WD is working on a firmware update for WD Black SN850 M.2 NVMe SSD that has some performance issues on the AMD X570 platform.
Video GamesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best external hard drive for PS4: The best SSDs for the console

Buying the best external hard drive for PS4 allows you to quickly and easily expand the storage space of your console. By simply plugging in an external hard drive into the PlayStation 4, you get extra space to store games. It can also store videos and images you capture and record while playing games (which can quickly fill up the PS4's built-in storage), as well as store other media as well.
Computersgstylemag.com

CLX Gaming | A Pre-Build PC With Intentions [Review]

It’s been almost 30 years since gaming has risen to prominence – eSports, a sport where gamers compete for grand prizes skyrockets to new heights; inherently, the desire for absolute performance is integral to users who plays in such level. Console gaming is coming close with Xbox Series X and PS5 showcasing 120hz gaming with 4k resolution output – but that’s not enough. The absolute apex of gaming is building top-level computers with hardware that can push your experience to 250hz and beyond. The problem is, unless you are willing to learn how to build one, getting such computer can be a challenge. That’s where companies like CLX Gaming come in, where their expertise can help you find the computer of your dreams. I’m fortunate enough for CLX Gaming to send me a pre-build for impressions – here you will get my honest opinion on their quality, wiring and overall performance based on their build. Due to GPU shortage, an RTX card was not installed and instead a GTX 1660 Super is socketed in – so I will primarily give my thoughts on 1080p gaming and using this PC as a streaming machine and see how affective it is.
ComputersIGN

Razer Blade 14 (2021) - Review

The Razer Blade 14 has been getting a good number of updates since its initial launch, but the new 2021 version propels the tiny laptop back into the spotlight with some new innards. Backed by new RTX GPUs and an AMD processor, the new Blade 14 is a worthy road warrior for gaming in pretty much any space.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best keyboard and mouse for PS4

The PS4, like every other console, uses a controller by default. Controllers are convenient for most games, but they are not always ideal for competitive gaming. The analog stick on a controller offers very little accuracy. This difference in accuracy is why PC gaming is considered by many to be superior to console gaming. However, with the release of the PS4, a keyboard and mouse have become more common with console gamers.
MLBIGN

Daily Deals: LG, Sony 4K OLED TVs and RTX 30 Series Gaming Laptops On Sale Today

These are the best prices we saw on Amazon Prime Day for these TVs, and fortunately they're still available at this price. The LG C1 series OLED TVs are successors to last year's CX-series models. Unlike Sony and Vizio, LG now has several generations of updates under its belt, and its well-oiled OLED lineup overcomes pretty much all of the OLED pitfalls while incrementally improving image quality each year. The LG C1-series OLED TVs feature an improved A9 Gen 4 processor that boasts slightly better image quality, better 4K scaling, and improved audio handling as well as an upgrade to its webOS smart TV interface.
Computerspocketnow.com

The Razer Book 13, Blade 15, Intel Macs and more are on sale today

We keep on getting amazing deals on gaming laptops. We start today with the Razer Book 13 laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,499 after receiving a $100.99 discount. In addition, it comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. If you feel like you need extra storage space, you can get a 1TB external Seagate Firecuda Gaming SSD bundled with your laptop for $1,712.16 after a $167.82 discount, which translates to 8 percent savings.
Video Gamestrendingjagat.com

Transfer Games and Data From PS4 to PS5 Consoles

Getting Started with your PlayStation 5 Console. attach the PS5 base. Always attach the base to your PS5 Console when setting up it for use how you attach the base depends on how you want to place your PS5 console. Transfer Games and Data From PS4 to PS5 Consoles. Transfer...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Now Open To All Game Pass Users On PC

PC users who want to play Xbox games through the cloud rejoice, because now you can, so long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Earlier this year, Microsoft started rolling out access to the cloud gaming feature of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to its members on PC. But only in a closed beta. As of today, that closed beta is no longer intact and invites to use the feature are no longer needed.
Computerspetapixel.com

If You Use a WD My Book Live Hard Drive, Unplug It Immediately

Western Digital, most well known for making many types of popular hard drives including the My Book line external devices, is advising users to disconnect any My Book Live storage devices from the internet as soon as possible and until further notice to prevent files from being deleted. The My...
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is practically free with early Prime Day deal

Whether you’re working from home, need a new system to play some games, or you want to get some work done, you’ll find a suitable laptop for a great price in Dell’s laptop deals. Not is Dell offering some wonderful daily and weekly deals, but it’s also discounting a lot of tech to keep up with the early Prime day promotions. As part of that, Dell is offering its Vostro 5510 laptop, the perfect work-from-home machine, for $699. That’s over $500 off the regular price!
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Narita Boy Review (PS4)

Salt and pepper. Unicorns and glitter. Synthwave and pixel art. What can I say? Some things are just better together. Only one of those makes a radical retrowave trifecta when video games is thrown into the mix, however — that synthwave and pixel art goodness is gloriously exalted in Narita Boy.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Alekon Review (PC)

When Alekon was first conceptualized, a new Pokemon Snap game was a whisper of a wish for those who fondly remembered the N64 original. By the time Alekon’s demo was available for preview, New Pokemon Snap had been announced, but its release date was still a mystery. Now, Alekon launches on the heels of New Pokemon Snap, providing a PC counterpart for those without a Nintendo Switch. Initially, there was excitement about Alekon filling in for a ridiculously desired sequel; now, it serves as a direct comparison — as an homage turned something wonderfully unique in its own right. I guess what I’m saying is — if you even remotely liked Pokemon Snap, new or original, you’re gonna absolutely adore Alekon.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Wreckfest (PS5) Review – A Wreckfest of Champions

I suspect that at some point while playing Forza or Gran Turismo or one of those other snooty racing sims with their car-porn focus on slippery reflective metal and engineered curves, you’ve had the urge to turn the race into a cacophony of screaming tires twisted metal. You know, to transform the Indy 500 into the world’s most expensive bumper car arena. When Wreckfest appeared on PC in 2018, and on consoles a little later, it allowed players to do just that: indulge their demolition derby fantasies of gleeful automotive destruction without the inevitable years in traction and physical therapy.