It's unknown what became of the CIA's Project Aquiline assets once they were boxed up and stored at the infamously secretive desert testing facility. Documents declassified about the CIA's Project Aquiline, which sought to develop a small, stealthy drone that resembled a bird in flight, ended up being stored at Area 51 after the project was cancelled. Like so many other aerospace projects that were kept from the public eye, the Aquiline drones could very well still be kept at the secretive Nevada base collecting dust in a storage facility or even buried in the dirt.