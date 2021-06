(Watertown) A Johnson Creek man is charged with running from Watertown police. Thomas Daane is facing a felony count of Fleeing as well as several felony and misdemeanor charges of Bail Jumping. An officer spotted a vehicle last week (June 23rd) that was reportedly tied to Daane who was reportedly known by police through recent arrests for drug and other fleeing charges. The officer followed the car and noticed that its exhaust system was defective and attempted a traffic stop. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle began accelerating along Highway 16, going 70-miles-per-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. The officer at one time reported that his speed approached 90-miles-per-hour. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped near the Highway 26 underpass and Daane was allegedly identified as the driver. He was arrested at gunpoint. If convicted, the 28-year-old faces over 10 years behind bars. A signature bond was set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29th.