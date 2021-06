OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police helicopter helped Iowa law officers nab a suspect in a stabbing incident. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Mills County Sheriff’s deputies and Glenwood police responded to a reported stabbing on Garfield Lane, according to a news release. Officers found a man leaving a residence and “bleeding heavily” from the arm. Officers rendered aid to the victim and secured the area. After a search of the residence and talking with witnesses, officers determined the suspect, David Duncan, had left the scene.