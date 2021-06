('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company') Westminster Group Plc ('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed supplier of managed security services and technology-based security solutions to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO's) and blue-chip commercial organisations worldwide, wishes to report that HSBC Holdings Plc notified the Company that on 22 June it owned a total of 17,881,891 shares in the Company, which as of today's date equates to a holding of 5.412% based on the 330,387,160 shares now in issue.