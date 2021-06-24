Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montauk, NY

Destination: Fun in the Hamptons where the rich still play

By Jessica Kelly
Times Union
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you drive through the Hamptons, getting clear of New York City traffic, the pavement turns into winding side streets with waterfront views, family-owned boutique shops, flower stores, seafood markets and little farm stands with colorfully painted wooden signs. At the end of the peninsula, the easternmost tip of Long Island that’s often labeled “the end of the world” as it looks out to surrounding waters, is the beautiful village of Montauk. Known as a laid-back surfing village, things are a bit more relaxed here. It’s truly the perfect place to stay.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamptons#Restaurants#Long Island#The Montauk Beach House#Elaiaestiatorio Com#Greek#Elaia Estiatorio#Taramasalata#W Lffer Estate Vineyard#Montauk Brewing Company#Street Food#Mtkstreetfood Com#French Presse#Pink Chicken#Love Adorned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuban regime supporters seen brandishing large clubs as protest crackdown continues

A large group of pro-regime Cubans took to the streets holding large clubs as they snaked through Havana to confront critics of the country's dictatorship. Over the weekend, mass protests broke out throughout the country as Cubans called for an end to the communist regime that has brought on a historic and crippling economic crisis. Chants of "Down with the dictatorship" rang throughout Havana's streets.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy