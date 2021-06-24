Destination: Fun in the Hamptons where the rich still play

As you drive through the Hamptons, getting clear of New York City traffic, the pavement turns into winding side streets with waterfront views, family-owned boutique shops, flower stores, seafood markets and little farm stands with colorfully painted wooden signs. At the end of the peninsula, the easternmost tip of Long Island that’s often labeled “the end of the world” as it looks out to surrounding waters, is the beautiful village of Montauk. Known as a laid-back surfing village, things are a bit more relaxed here. It’s truly the perfect place to stay.