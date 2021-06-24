Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Thbs1 induces lethal cardiac atrophy through PERK-ATF4 regulated autophagy

By Davy Vanhoutte, Tobias G. Schips, Alexander Vo, Kelly M. Grimes, Tanya A. Baldwin, Matthew J. Brody, Federica Accornero, Michelle A. Sargent, Jeffery D. Molkentin
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thrombospondin (Thbs) family of secreted matricellular proteins are stress- and injury-induced mediators of cellular attachment dynamics and extracellular matrix protein production. Here we show that Thbs1, but not Thbs2, Thbs3 or Thbs4, induces lethal cardiac atrophy when overexpressed. Mechanistically, Thbs1 binds and activates the endoplasmic reticulum stress effector PERK, inducing its downstream transcription factor ATF4 and causing lethal autophagy-mediated cardiac atrophy. Antithetically, Thbs1−/− mice develop greater cardiac hypertrophy with pressure overload stimulation and show reduced fasting-induced atrophy. Deletion of Thbs1 effectors/receptors, including ATF6α, CD36 or CD47 does not diminish Thbs1-dependent cardiac atrophy. However, deletion of the gene encoding PERK in Thbs1 transgenic mice blunts the induction of ATF4 and autophagy, and largely corrects the lethal cardiac atrophy. Finally, overexpression of PERK or ATF4 using AAV9 gene-transfer similarly promotes cardiac atrophy and lethality. Hence, we identified Thbs1-mediated PERK-eIF2α-ATF4-induced autophagy as a critical regulator of cardiomyocyte size in the stressed heart.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrophy#Lethality#New Heart#Antithetically#Cd47#Perk#Er#Upr#Proteotoxic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

lncRNA FER1L4 is dysregulated in osteoarthritis and regulates IL-6 expression in human chondrocyte cells

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent joint disease and is one of the major causes of disability in the world. There has been an increase in the incidence of OA, which is associated with an aging population, sedentary lifestyle, and reduced physical activity. Due to the complex OA pathogenesis, there are limited diagnostic tools. OA is a degenerative joint disorder with a recognized inflammatory component, usually described as abnormal expression of inflammatory factors. For instance, interleukin 6 (IL‐6) has been shown to be upregulated in serum and synovial fluid among patients with OA. Most of the inflammatory factors have been associated with the expression of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). However, the role of the novel lncRNA Fer-1-like protein 4 (FER1L4) in OA is yet to be determined. Here, we interrogated the expression profile of FER1L4 in patients with OA to define its potential application as a diagnostic marker. We collected synovial fluid and blood samples from both OA cases and normal controls. Using qRT-PCR, we evaluated the expression of FER1L4 in plasma and synovial fluid. On the other hand, the expression of IL-6 in plasma and synovial fluid was assessed using ELISA. Besides, the effect of age, gender or disease stage in the expression of the FER1L4 in plasma was also estimated. Moreover, the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to determine the impact of FER1L4 in OA cases compared with the normal controls. In addition, we analyzed the correlation between FER1L4 and IL-6 through Pearson correlation analysis. Also, IL-6 expression in overexpressed FER1L4 samples was detected in chondrocytes through western blot analysis, while FER1L4 expression following endogenous IL-6 exposure was detected by qRT-PCR. Our data showed that whereas lncRNA FER1L4 is downregulated in OA patients, IL‐6 is upregulated. The plasma FER1L4 levels among the OA cases were suppressed with disease progression and old age, and the down-regulation could efficiently discriminate OA patients from normal subjects. In addition, upregulation of FER1L4 inhibited IL‐6 expression in human chondrocyte cells, and treatment with different concentrations of exogenous IL‐6 did not affect the expression of FER1L4. Taken together, our data demonstrates that FER1L4 could efficiently identify OA cases from normal subjects, and can also modulate the expression of IL‐6 in human chondrocytes.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial Ca oscillation induces mitophagy initiation through the PINK1-Parkin pathway

Dysregulation of the PINK1/Parkin-mediated mitophagy is essential to Parkinson’s disease. Although important progress has been made in previous researches, the biochemical reagents that induce global and significant mitochondrial damage may still hinder deeper insights into the mechanisms of mitophagy. The origin of PINK1/Parkin pathway activation in mitophagy remains elusive. In this study, we develop an optical method, ultra-precise laser stimulation (UPLaS) that delivers a precise and noninvasive stimulation onto a submicron region in a single mitochondrial tubular structure. UPLaS excites localized mitochondrial Ca2+ (mitoCa2+) oscillations with tiny perturbation to mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) or mitochondrial reactive oxygen species. The UPLaS-induced mitoCa2+ oscillations can directly induce PINK1 accumulation and Parkin recruitment on mitochondria. The Parkin recruitment by UPLaS requires PINK1. Our results provide a precise and noninvasive technology for research on mitophagy, which stimulates target mitochondria with little damage, and reveal mitoCa2+ oscillation directly initiates the PINK1-Parkin pathway for mitophagy without MMP depolarization.
ScienceNature.com

CIB2 regulates mTORC1 signaling and is essential for autophagy and visual function

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a multifactorial neurodegenerative disorder. Although molecular mechanisms remain elusive, deficits in autophagy have been associated with AMD. Here we show that deficiency of calcium and integrin binding protein 2 (CIB2) in mice, leads to age-related pathologies, including sub-retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) deposits, marked accumulation of drusen markers APOE, C3, Aβ, and esterified cholesterol, and impaired visual function, which can be rescued using exogenous retinoids. Cib2 mutant mice exhibit reduced lysosomal capacity and autophagic clearance, and increased mTORC1 signaling—a negative regulator of autophagy. We observe concordant molecular deficits in dry-AMD RPE/choroid post-mortem human tissues. Mechanistically, CIB2 negatively regulates mTORC1 by preferentially binding to ‘nucleotide empty’ or inactive GDP-loaded Rheb. Upregulated mTORC1 signaling has been implicated in lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) cancer. Over-expressing CIB2 in LAM patient-derived fibroblasts downregulates hyperactive mTORC1 signaling. Thus, our findings have significant implications for treatment of AMD and other mTORC1 hyperactivity-associated disorders.
CancerNature.com

MCM8 is regulated by EGFR signaling and promotes the growth of glioma stem cells through its interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors

Mini-chromosome maintenance (MCM) proteins are critical components of DNA-replication-licensing factors. MCM8 is an MCM protein that exhibits oncogenic functions in several human malignancies. However, the role of MCM8 in glioblastomas (GBMs) has remained unclear. In the present study, we investigated the biological functions and mechanisms of MCM8 in glioma stem cells (GSCs). The clinical relevance of MCM8 mRNA expression was explored via TCGA and REMBRANDT datasets. The effects of MCM8 on the self-renewal and tumorigenicity of GSCs were examined both in vitro and in vivo. The regulation of MCM8 expression and its interacting proteins were also evaluated. We found that the expression of MCM8 was elevated in high-grade gliomas and classical molecular subtypes and was inversely correlated with patient prognosis. GSCs had a significantly higher expression of MCM8 compared with that in normal glioma cells. Silencing of MCM8 induced G0/G1 arrest and apoptosis, as well as inhibited the proliferation and self-renewal of GSCs. Forced expression of MCM8 enhanced clonogenicity of GSCs both in vitro and in vivo. MCM8 expression was regulated by EGFR signaling, which was mediated by NF-κB (p65). MCM8 interacted with DNA-replication-initiating factors—including EZH2, CDC6, and CDCA2—and influenced these factors to associate with chromatin. In addition, MCM8 knockdown increased the sensitivity of GSCs to radiation and TMZ treatments. Our findings suggest that MCM8, regulated by the EGFR pathway, maintains the clonogenic and tumorigenic potential of GSCs through interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors; hence, MCM8 may represent a novel therapeutic target in GBMs.
HealthNature.com

Circ_0008542 in osteoblast exosomes promotes osteoclast-induced bone resorption through m6A methylation

With an increasing aging society, China is the world’s fastest growing markets for oral implants. Compared with traditional oral implants, immediate implants cause marginal bone resorption and increase the failure rate of osseointegration, but the mechanism is still unknown. Therefore, it is important to further study mechanisms of tension stimulus on osteoblasts and osteoclasts at the early stage of osseointegration to promote rapid osseointegration around oral implants. The results showed that exosomes containing circ_0008542 from MC3T3-E1 cells with prolonged tensile stimulation promoted osteoclast differentiation and bone resorption. Circ_0008542 upregulated Tnfrsf11a (RANK) gene expression by acting as a miR-185-5p sponge. Meanwhile, the circ_0008542 1916-1992 bp segment exhibited increased m6A methylation levels. Inhibiting the RNA methyltransferase METTL3 or overexpressing the RNA demethylase ALKBH5 reversed osteoclast differentiation and bone resorption induced by circ_0008542. Injection of circ_0008542 + ALKBH5 into the tail vein of mice reversed the same effects in vivo. Site-directed mutagenesis study demonstrated that 1956 bp on circ_0008542 is the m6A functional site with the abovementioned biological functions. In conclusion, the RNA methylase METTL3 acts on the m6A functional site of 1956 bp in circ_0008542, promoting competitive binding of miRNA-185-5p by circ_0008542, and leading to an increase in the target gene RANK and the initiation of osteoclast bone absorption. In contrast, the RNA demethylase ALKBH5 inhibits the binding of circ_0008542 with miRNA-185-5p to correct the bone resorption process. The potential value of this study provides methods to enhance the resistance of immediate implants through use of exosomes releasing ALKBH5.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autophagy of mucin granules contributes to resolution of airway mucous metaplasia

Exacerbations of muco-obstructive airway diseases such as COPD and asthma are associated with epithelial changes termed mucous metaplasia (MM). Many molecular pathways triggering MM have been identified; however, the factors that regulate resolution are less well understood. We hypothesized that the autophagy pathway is required for resolution of MM by eliminating excess non-secreted intracellular mucin granules. We found increased intracellular levels of mucins Muc5ac and Muc5b in mice deficient in autophagy regulatory protein, Atg16L1, and that this difference was not due to defects in the known baseline or stimulated mucin secretion pathways. Instead, we found that, in mucous secretory cells, Lc3/Lamp1 vesicles colocalized with mucin granules particularly adjacent to the nucleus, suggesting that some granules were being eliminated in the autophagy pathway rather than secreted. Using a mouse model of MM resolution, we found increased lysosomal proteolytic activity that peaked in the days after mucin production began to decline. In purified lysosomal fractions, Atg16L1-deficient mice had reduced proteolytic degradation of Lc3 and Sqstm1 and persistent accumulation of mucin granules associated with impaired resolution of mucous metaplasia. In normal and COPD derived human airway epithelial cells (AECs), activation of autophagy by mTOR inhibition led to a reduction of intracellular mucin granules in AECs. Our findings indicate that during peak and resolution phases of MM, autophagy activity rather than secretion is required for elimination of some remaining mucin granules. Manipulation of autophagy activation offers a therapeutic target to speed resolution of MM in airway disease exacerbations.
CancerNature.com

LINC00842 inactivates transcription co-regulator PGC-1α to promote pancreatic cancer malignancy through metabolic remodelling

The molecular mechanism underlying pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) malignancy remains unclear. Here, we characterize a long intergenic non-coding RNA LINC00842 that plays a role in PDAC progression. LINC00842 expression is upregulated in PDAC and induced by high concentration of glucose via transcription factor YY1. LINC00842 binds to and prevents acetylated PGC-1α from deacetylation by deacetylase SIRT1 to form PGC-1α, an important transcription co-factor in regulating cellular metabolism. LINC00842 overexpression causes metabolic switch from mitochondrial oxidative catabolic process to fatty acid synthesis, enhancing the malignant phenotypes of PDAC cells. High LINC00842 levels are correlated with elevated acetylated- PGC-1α levels in PDAC and poor patient survival. Decreasing LINC00842 level and inhibiting fatty acid synthase activity significantly repress PDAC growth and invasiveness in mouse pancreatic xenograft or patient-derived xenograft models. These results demonstrate that LINC00842 plays a role in promoting PDAC malignancy and thus might serve as a druggable target.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: OTUB1 prevents lethal hepatocyte necroptosis through stabilization of c-IAP1 during murine liver inflammation

Correction to: Cell Death & Differentiation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41418-021-00752-9 The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. Since the publication of this article, the authors have noticed an error in the affiliation of the first author of the manuscript, Dr. Josephin Koschel. The correct affiliations are as follows:
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Phenotypic manifestation of α-synuclein strains derived from Parkinson’s disease and multiple system atrophy in human dopaminergic neurons

α-Synuclein is critical in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease and related disorders, yet it remains unclear how its aggregation causes degeneration of human dopaminergic neurons. In this study, we induced α-synuclein aggregation in human iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons using fibrils generated de novo or amplified in the presence of brain homogenates from Parkinson’s disease or multiple system atrophy. Increased α-synuclein monomer levels promote seeded aggregation in a dose and time-dependent manner, which is associated with a further increase in α-synuclein gene expression. Progressive neuronal death is observed with brain-amplified fibrils and reversed by reduction of intraneuronal α-synuclein abundance. We identified 56 proteins differentially interacting with aggregates triggered by brain-amplified fibrils, including evasion of Parkinson’s disease-associated deglycase DJ-1. Knockout of DJ-1 in iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons enhance fibril-induced aggregation and neuronal death. Taken together, our results show that the toxicity of α-synuclein strains depends on aggregate burden, which is determined by monomer levels and conformation which dictates differential interactomes. Our study demonstrates how Parkinson’s disease-associated genes influence the phenotypic manifestation of strains in human neurons.
ScienceNature.com

Gram-positive bacteria cell wall-derived lipoteichoic acid induces inflammatory alveolar bone loss through prostaglandin E production in osteoblasts

Periodontitis is an inflammatory disease associated with severe alveolar bone loss and is dominantly induced by lipopolysaccharide from Gram-negative bacteria; however, the role of Gram-positive bacteria in periodontal bone resorption remains unclear. In this study, we examined the effects of lipoteichoic acid (LTA), a major cell-wall factor of Gram-positive bacteria, on the progression of inflammatory alveolar bone loss in a model of periodontitis. In coculture of mouse primary osteoblasts and bone marrow cells, LTA induced osteoclast differentiation in a dose-dependent manner. LTA enhanced the production of PGE2 accompanying the upregulation of the mRNA expression of mPGES-1, COX-2 and RANKL in osteoblasts. The addition of indomethacin effectively blocked the LTA-induced osteoclast differentiation by suppressing the production of PGE2. Using ex vivo organ cultures of mouse alveolar bone, we found that LTA induced alveolar bone resorption and that this was suppressed by indomethacin. In an experimental model of periodontitis, LTA was locally injected into the mouse lower gingiva, and we clearly detected alveolar bone destruction using 3D-μCT. We herein demonstrate a new concept indicating that Gram-positive bacteria in addition to Gram-negative bacteria are associated with the progression of periodontal bone loss.
ScienceNature.com

Baseline quantitative HBcAb strongly predicts undetectable HBV DNA and RNA in chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir for 10 years

The predictive effect of quantitative anti-hepatitis B core on double-negative HBV DNA and RNA remains unstudied. We observed dynamic changes in this measure in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving entecavir for 10 years, evaluating its predictive value for double-negative HBV DNA and RNA. Twenty-seven chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir for 10 years were enrolled in this study. Liver function, quantitative anti-hepatitis B core, hepatitis B surface and e antigens, HBV DNA and RNA were measured at baseline and each follow-up. Virological response was defined as double-negative HBV DNA and RNA; serological response was defined as hepatitis B e antigen seroconversion. After antiviral therapy, quantitative anti-hepatitis B core showed an overall downward trend. Patients with virological response had significantly higher quantitative anti-hepatitis B core levels than those without virological response at baseline. Patients with serological response also had higher quantitative anti-hepatitis B core levels than those without serological response at baseline and week 24. Baseline quantitative anti-hepatitis B core level was the only independent predictor for virological and serological responses. Baseline quantitative anti-hepatitis B core level was powerfully predictive of double-negative HBV DNA and RNA in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving long-term entecavir therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Recoding of stop codons expands the metabolic potential of two novel Asgardarchaeota lineages

Asgardarchaeota have been proposed as the closest living relatives to eukaryotes, and a total of 72 metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) representing six primary lineages in this archaeal phylum have thus far been described. These organisms are predicted to be fermentative heterotrophs contributing to carbon cycling in sediment ecosystems. Here, we double the genomic catalogue of Asgardarchaeota by obtaining 71 MAGs from a range of habitats around the globe, including the deep subsurface, brackish shallow lakes, and geothermal spring sediments. Phylogenomic inferences followed by taxonomic rank normalisation confirmed previously established Asgardarchaeota classes and revealed four additional lineages, two of which were consistently recovered as monophyletic classes. We therefore propose the names Candidatus Sifarchaeia class nov. and Ca. Jordarchaeia class nov., derived from the gods Sif and Jord in Norse mythology. Metabolic inference suggests that both classes represent hetero-organotrophic acetogens, which also have the ability to utilise methyl groups such as methylated amines, with acetate as the probable end product in remnants of a methanogen-derived core metabolism. This inferred mode of energy conservation is predicted to be enhanced by genetic code expansions, i.e., stop codon recoding, allowing the incorporation of the rare 21st and 22nd amino acids selenocysteine (Sec) and pyrrolysine (Pyl). We found Sec recoding in Jordarchaeia and all other Asgardarchaeota classes, which likely benefit from increased catalytic activities of Sec-containing enzymes. Pyl recoding, on the other hand, is restricted to Sifarchaeia in the Asgardarchaeota, making it the first reported non-methanogenic archaeal lineage with an inferred complete Pyl machinery, likely providing members of this class with an efficient mechanism for methylamine utilisation. Furthermore, we identified enzymes for the biosynthesis of ester-type lipids, characteristic of bacteria and eukaryotes, in both newly described classes, supporting the hypothesis that mixed ether-ester lipids are a shared feature among Asgardarchaeota.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the most suitable reference gene for gene expression studies with development and abiotic stress response in Bromus sterilis

Bromus sterilis is an annual weedy grass, causing high yield losses in winter cereals. Frequent use of herbicides had led to the evolution of herbicide resistance in this species. Mechanisms underlying herbicide resistance in B. sterilis must be uncovered because this problem is becoming a global threat. qRT-PCR and the next-generation sequencing technologies can elucidate the resistance mechanisms. Although qRT-PCR can calculate precise fold changes, its preciseness depends on the expression of reference genes. Regardless of stable expression in any given condition, no gene can act as a universal reference gene. Hence, it is necessary to identify the suitable reference gene for each species. To our knowledge, there are no reports on the suitable reference gene in any brome species so far. Thus, in this paper, the stability of eight genes was evaluated using qRT-PCR experiments followed by expression stability ranking via five most commonly used software for reference gene selection. Our findings suggest using a combination of 18S rRNA and ACCase to normalise the qRT-PCR data in B. sterilis. Besides, reference genes are also recommended for different experimental conditions. The present study outcomes will facilitate future molecular work in B. sterilis and other related grass species.
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
ScienceNature.com

Orphan CpG islands amplify poised enhancer regulatory activity and determine target gene responsiveness

CpG islands (CGIs) represent a widespread feature of vertebrate genomes, being associated with ~70% of all gene promoters. CGIs control transcription initiation by conferring nearby promoters with unique chromatin properties. In addition, there are thousands of distal or orphan CGIs (oCGIs) whose functional relevance is barely known. Here we show that oCGIs are an essential component of poised enhancers that augment their long-range regulatory activity and control the responsiveness of their target genes. Using a knock-in strategy in mouse embryonic stem cells, we introduced poised enhancers with or without oCGIs within topologically associating domains harboring genes with different types of promoters. Analysis of the resulting cell lines revealed that oCGIs act as tethering elements that promote the physical and functional communication between poised enhancers and distally located genes, particularly those with large CGI clusters in their promoters. Therefore, by acting as genetic determinants of gene–enhancer compatibility, CGIs can contribute to gene expression control under both physiological and potentially pathological conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
ScienceNature.com

Rspo2 inhibits TCF3 phosphorylation to antagonize Wnt signaling during vertebrate anteroposterior axis specification

The Wnt pathway activates target genes by controlling the β-catenin-T-cell factor (TCF) transcriptional complex during embryonic development and cancer. This pathway can be potentiated by R-spondins, a family of proteins that bind RNF43/ZNRF3 E3 ubiquitin ligases and LGR4/5 receptors to prevent Frizzled degradation. Here we demonstrate that, during Xenopus anteroposterior axis specification, Rspo2 functions as a Wnt antagonist, both morphologically and at the level of gene targets and pathway mediators. Unexpectedly, the binding to RNF43/ZNRF3 and LGR4/5 was not required for the Wnt inhibitory activity. Moreover, Rspo2 did not influence Dishevelled phosphorylation in response to Wnt ligands, suggesting that Frizzled activity is not affected. Further analysis indicated that the Wnt antagonism is due to the inhibitory effect of Rspo2 on TCF3/TCF7L1 phosphorylation that normally leads to target gene activation. Consistent with this mechanism, Rspo2 anteriorizing activity has been rescued in TCF3-depleted embryos. These observations suggest that Rspo2 is a context-specific regulator of TCF3 phosphorylation and Wnt signaling.