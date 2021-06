Labor shortages could hinder our economic recovery, so companies are trying to make it more appealing for workers to take a job. There's a reason 25 states have decided to end boosted unemployment benefits ahead of their September expiration. Despite the U.S. economy still being down millions of jobs compared to the number that were available before the pandemic, many states are, in fact, experiencing labor shortages. And if companies can't fill open positions, the economy can't reopen in full.