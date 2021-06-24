Cancel
San Francisco's Famous Exploratorium To Reopen July 1

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 5 days ago

Tickets are now available after over a year!

The Exploratorium is finally reopening for this summer after closing their doors last March due to the pandemic. The general public will be able to enjoy their exciting, interactive exhibits starting July 1! Members and donors may reserve tickets starting June 24.

In order to make your Exploratorium visit as safe as possible, the museum has put numerous precautions in place including required face coverings inside, a 50% capacity limit, timed ticketing, sanitizing stations, social distancing, and frequent disinfection.


The majority of the museum is open for exploration, but the Exploratorium has closed several exhibits due to their hands-on or tactical nature. The Tactile Dome will be closed, plus some other high-touch exhibits. The Main Store, Seismic Joint Café, and Seaglass Restaurant will be open. Visitors may eat in designated areas.

Daytime general public tickets cost $29.95 for adults 18-64 , $24.95 for seniors 65+ and youth 13-17, and $19.95 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under get in free, as do CA public school teachers. General admission for the Exploratorium’s popular “After Dark” experience, which is on Thursdays from 6-10pm, costs $19.95.

The Exploratorium isn’t your average museum experience – in fact, they’ve been making their own interactive exhibits since 1969! Explore and play with over 650 fun exhibits including the “Anti-Gravity Mirror,” where you can create gravity-defying illusions; “Bacteriopolis,” a colorful wall made out of a living terrarium; and “Disagreeing About Color,” which compares individuals’ different perceptions of colored lights.

“After Dark” at the Exploratorium is a unique experience on Thursday nights where visitors can grab a drink and enjoy beautiful views from an outdoor gallery. The museum tends to be less crowded, and it’s a fun time to sip a cocktail and explore the exhibits without kids.

The general public may visit the Exploratorium on Pier 15 at the Embarcadero , Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, Thursday (18+) from 6pm-10pm, and Sunday from 12pm-5pm. Sundays from 10am-12pm are reserved for members only, and the Exploratorium is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

[Featured Image: Tada Images via Shutterstock]

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com
#Exploratorium#Museum#The Tactile Dome#The Main Store#Seismic Joint Caf#Seaglass Restaurant
