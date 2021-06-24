Cancel
Obituaries

Dr. Lynn Dale Cooper

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, June 13, 2021, Lynn Dale Cooper passed away in Pullman; he was 88 years old. Born in 1932, in Hoquiam, Wash., Lynn was the youngest of five siblings. He learned very early in life the value of hard work and pinching pennies to help his family during the Great Depression. He took his first job at the ripe old age of nine years, delivering newspapers in the wee hours of the morning in his hometown of Hoquiam and collecting subscription fees from his customers. Big responsibility for a young boy! He worked hard, and he played hard in the surrounding woods. His formative years instilled him with a love of nature, hiking, camping as well as history, music, aircraft, watercraft, and cameras.

