Lee Powers
It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of my beloved, caring, funny, handsome, blue-eyed husband Lee Powers. Lee was 83 and passed away at home on the afternoon of Saturday, June 5, 2021, after experiencing heart issues while watering his fruit trees. And that’s how the end of life should have been for Lee, as he so wanted to stay as long as possible on his beloved acre and a half. Being physically active up until the end, enjoying quality vs. quantity of life was always Lee’s priority.dnews.com