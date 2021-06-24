Don Lee Comstock

Cancel
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Cover picture for the articleDon Lee Comstock, 92, was born to George and Wayve (McBride) Comstock Jan. 7, 1929, at his parents’ home on Riverside Hill, southwest of Potlatch. At the time, their address was Palouse WA Rt 3, and also they had a Palouse telephone number. Don attended the first five grades at...

Lee McFerrin

Lee McFerrin, born October 7th, 1937 passed away unexpectedly at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 11:27 pm. Lee attended Kokomo High School in Indiana, attended Franklin College and the American Institute of Banking. Lee enjoyed helping others. He was the first at church every Sunday, arriving at 7 am to “get things ready” for the service. He was a vital part of the neighborhood, mowing lawns, snow blowing, and generally there for anyone who needed him. He valued being a kind and generous friend and neighbor. He will be missed for all the little things that he did. Family always came first as he cherished being able to help. He enjoyed helping his son build a pier, helping his daughter Julie with home improvements and watching his grandsons and being involved in their lives growing up.
Tulsa, OKptstulsa.edu

In Memory of the Rev. Dr. Don A. Pittman

The Phillips Theological Seminary community shares the sad news that the Rev. Dr. Don A. Pittman, William Tabbernee Professor of the History of Religions Emeritus and husband of the Rev. Dr. Nancy Claire Pittman, our president, died Saturday evening (June 26, 2021) at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. Please...