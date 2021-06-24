Cancel
Harold M. Hattan

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold M. Hattan, a longtime resident of the Moscow-Lewiston area passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Harold was born June 15, 1934, in Moscow, the third of four children of Myrtle and Melvin Hattan of Moscow. He grew up on a small farm near Genesee at the end of the Depression and was active in working the farm in his early years. The family had cattle and pigs and farmed wheat and peas. He was a member of 4-H and showed heifers and pigs in local state fairs throughout the area.

