The DeKalb County Libraries want to thank all of the parents(and grandparents) and kids who made this Summer Reading Program “Tales and Tails” so much fun. “We hope all the children enjoyed it as much as we did. A special thanks to Save the Children for partnering with us this year to bring the children all the great prizes and crafts. Thanks to Bumpers, Sonic, McDonalds and Pizza Hut for the special coupons. As always, WJLE and Smithville Review did a great job promoting our summer reading program,” said Library Director Kathy Hendrixson.