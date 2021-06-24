Cancel
COVID live updates: Group blasts S.F. vaccination mandate for city employees as unfair to Black workers

By Aidin Vaziri, Rita Beamish,
San Francisco Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco will require all city workers to be vaccinated, or risk getting fired. Cases of the highly infectious delta coronavirous variant are rising fast in California, more than tripling in one Bay Area county in the past month. And San Franciscans struggling to pay rent will get another six-month reprieve after officials extended a city eviction moratorium that mirrors the state’s protections. The Biden administration on Thursday extended the federal eviction ban until July 31.

