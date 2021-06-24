Teamwork makes the dream work

Tim Giago, our editor here at Native Sun News Today, is the one who pens the Little Notes each week. But this week, he has taken some much-deserved time away from the office to recharge his batteries and relax in his new rocking chair. Tim has worked hard for over 40 years to give a voice to the people and publish newspapers that inform and educate readers. Although we have missed Tim’s sense of humor around the office this week, we are happy he has taken some time off.