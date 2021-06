The CIO's role has moved from a technology service provider to that of a strategic advisor, playing a central role in the future of the business. In the past, someone with a pure STEM background could have been a successful fit for the CIO role. However, the Transformative CIO is someone with a diverse background – from MBAs, to data science professionals, and might even come from a line of business. Digital is core to their background, and they know how to use technologies across various business processes for rapid improvement. This person understands the business objectives, can communicate and influence in the boardroom and works with line-of-business leaders daily to effectuate results.