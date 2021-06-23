Best Home Warranty Companies 2021

Ah, the very best of manufactured consumer holidays is upon us with Prime Day… resulting in multiple days of deals, from all sorts of retailers. Unfortunately, it’s hard to keep up with many of the Amazon promos given limited windows and inventory. And, while there’s a ton of discounted gear out there, we’re discerning customers and I’m only going to present the best of the best. So, with those caveats behind us, here is some discounted smart home hardware that I would actually recommend year-round.