Caylee Noggle to Lead Department of Community Health

athensceo.com
 5 days ago

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Caylee Noggle, would begin serving as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) on July 1. Current DCH Commissioner Frank Berry is retiring following decades of service to the state of Georgia in various capacities.

athensceo.com
