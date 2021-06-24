Washington retaliates against SAA over Delta ruling

On Tuesday June 29th marijuana becomes legal for recreational use for all adults 21 and over. This means you’ll no longer need a prescription for medicinal cannabis. Until the state of New Mexico makes the rules for producing, marketing and serving cannabis, the only place you can buy is one of licensed medical dispensaries. Which you’ll need a prescription for. So, until they sort out all the rules (the deadline is April 1st of 2022), you can’t buy weed in New Mexico without a prescription. For a few months starting this Tuesday, it will be legal to possess and use cannabis…but it will be illegal for anyone but a medical dispensary to sell it to you. You’ll need that prescription until non-medical pot shops can open.