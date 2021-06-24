Washington retaliates against SAA over Delta ruling
In a retaliatory move, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) has tentatively denied South African Airways (SA, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo) the right to fly to co-terminal points in the United States after its South African counterpart refused to allow Delta Air Lines (DL, Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson) to stop in Cape Town on the return leg of its Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson-Johannesburg O.R. Tambo service due to restart on August 1.www.ch-aviation.com