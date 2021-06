Covid-19 shook the globe in 2020. Not only were many travel plans abandoned, but so were most other plans. The year 2021 delivers a breath of fresh air, as vaccines are being disseminated and the number of Covid-19 cases is beginning to decline. As a result, more travel restrictions have been eased, allowing people to get out and about again in search of adventure. Even if you don’t expect to travel until later this year, it’s recommended to get a head start on vacation planning and booking now. Check out these vacation planning recommendations for 2021 to get started.