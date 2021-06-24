Laura Katz on the Expertise of the SBDC Consultants

It takes a village to raise a child and on Block Island we are fortunate to be able to provide our students with internships and hands-on experience. Individuals have allowed students to explore career goals, develop professional working relationships, all while getting an in-depth perspective on careers. These opportunities are invaluable experiences each senior student will be able to use to guide them through adulthood. The following individuals have allowed this to happen: Sven and Laura Risom, Karen Logan, Alexandra Littlefield, Beth Rousseau, Chris Hobe, Kate McConville, Shea Butcher, Michael Hartman, Scott Heinz, Jeff Wright, Tom Durden, Jenn Brady, Allison Warfel, and Tim Mooney. Without these extraordinary mentors, experiences wouldn’t be possible.