Laura Katz on the Expertise of the SBDC Consultants

athensceo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Katz, Area Director for University of Georgia's Small Business Development Center, talks about their process when working with clients and how the SBDC can help your business. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

athensceo.com
