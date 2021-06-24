Cancel
Canada's WestJet to start B737 freighter ops in 2Q22

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestJet (WS, Calgary) is set to venture into the freighter segment with the induction of its first B737-800(BCF) set for the second quarter of 2022. "Our new dedicated commercial cargo aircraft are a natural evolution of the competitive guest services WestJet has successfully provided over our 25-year history. It will provide cargo customers with the reliable on-time performance and competitive cost advantage synonymous with WestJet," Executive Vice-President (Cargo) Charles Duncan said in a statement.

#Westjet#Canada#Cargo Aircraft#Ops#Westjet Lrb Ws#Canadian#B737 600s#Wr#Daily Flights
