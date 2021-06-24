Canada's WestJet to start B737 freighter ops in 2Q22

WestJet in August will begin new service between Calgary and Amsterdam, the provider introduced. WestJet will function two flights per week between the 2 cities on Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane beginning Aug. 5, rising to 3 instances per week on Sept. 9. Alberta minister of jobs, economic system and innovation Doug Schweitzer in an announcement stated the service plan “reveals how shut we’re to having worldwide vacationers come again to Alberta.” Canada at the moment stays open for probably the most half solely to residents and everlasting residents however is in discussions to ease restrictions for vaccinated guests.