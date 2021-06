Jun. 24—As Dubai eases travel curbs for passengers from India, Air India will resume its flight operations from UAE Thursday onwards, weeks after the nation had suspended incoming flights from India due to the surge in coronavirus cases, an official statement said on Wednesday. However, on 19 June, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai.