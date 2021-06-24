Phil J and Alice S Sheridan Foundation Invests $1M to Support BIPOC and Woman Owned Businesses

Like most, our family decided that we had outgrown our current home a few years ago and wanted to move into a larger house that offered more square footage and land. It had been nearly twenty years since living in the house we have owned since the end of the residency, and the house-hunting effort seemed more bewildering and confusing than two decades ago. At the time, I was too busy running my own practice and starting another business venture and did not have the time or inclination to figure it out on my own.