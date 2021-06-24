Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Team approach serves well with retirement planning at Lovett and Associates

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove the windows of the conference room at the offices of Lovett and Associates are the words “Plan Well. Retire Well. Live Well.”. That’s exactly the approach that has well served the clients of the financial advising team of Lovett and Associates. Kendall Lovett began the business in 1978. It’s...

wacotrib.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Retirement Plans#Financial Planning#Lovett And Associates#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Is It Time To Move Money From Old Retirement Plans?

Over the course of their lifetime, the average American changes jobs 12 times and works for 5-7 different employers1. If this rings true for you, you may be among the millions of people who have started 401(k) or 403(b) plans with multiple companies over the years. If you have money...
Economysoutheastiowaunion.com

The Well finds holistic approach to serving clients

The Well Fairfield is an organization interested in effectively serving people who struggle and lack stability in their lives. The Well uses a long-term, relationship-based, holistic approach to serving, empowering clients to move forward in life. Support provided through the resource center includes, but is not limited to:. Support and...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Transamerica settles retirement plan dispute

CEDAR RAPIDS — Transamerica has agreed to a $5.4 million settlement with current and former employees in a lawsuit that accused the investment company of offering several poor performing options in its employee retirement plan. The federal lawsuit filed in Iowa said the underperforming funds in Transamerica’s retirement plan cost...
Economydue.com

Tips and Thoughts on Retirement Planning – Beyond Retirement

Once you’ve settled down and don’t have to worry about finances, your business, or really anything else — what do you do with your time? You work your whole life investing and preparing for retirement, but what are you even going to do in retirement?. Hey, retired person — understand...
Personal Financethesungazette.com

Much Ado About Retirement Plans

The average person holds 12 jobs over the course of their lifetime. In the midst of everything new, sometimes your employer-sponsored retirement plan or 401(k) can slip your mind and be left behind. What are your options? Many factors can influence your decision, however, people generally have three options when...
Kingston, ILPantagraph

Kingston: Retirement plans to benefit your business and employees

As America returns to work, business owners are competing for talented employees. Offering a favorable retirement plan may help employers attract and retain employees. A recent study by Pew Research estimates that only approximately 50 percent of all companies that employ five to 250 employees offer a retirement plan. Retirement...
EconomySedalia Democrat

Graff plans retirement from CHS

After more than three decades, Center for Human Services Chief Executive Officer Ann Graff will retire at the end of June — a career she considers her “dream job.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Connecticut Money: The evolution of retirement planning

During my 28 years working in the retirement planning field, I have witnessed how much the planning process has evolved and improved. When I first entered the business, it was largely a product driven industry. Financial planning typically meant you bought a mutual fund or discussed some basic goals with your financial adviser before making a stock and bond purchase. The last 15-20 years has brought huge gains in the level of service and the quality of advice given to clients.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Barrows and Associates approaches career milestone with thanks

Jenn and Brian Barrows, Coastal Delaware real estate industry professionals with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty, are celebrating an upcoming milestone with their growing team. “Our motto since we started in this business over 20 years ago has been Clients for Life,” said Jenn Barrows. “We have always focused on...
EconomyThe Money Times

Planning retirement? Here are the secrets to retire gracefully!

Retirement plans need not start in the twilight years of your life. They should be planned well in advance so that you can enjoy the rewards of your hard work and savings!! Here are three steps you need to take in order to retire gracefully. Few steps to take for...
Economyprotectedincome.org

Four tips for LGBTQ+ retirement planning

LGBTQ+ individuals and same-sex couples face unique challenges when it comes to financial planning. Here are some strategies to secure your Financial future. Pride Month is here. It’s a time to celebrate the progress made towards equality and bring awareness to the current obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community. Despite major...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Carla Fried: Women financial advisers -- too few, but worth the search

A Merrill Lynch study found that male financial advisers, though clearly on the record that they treat all clients equally, are more likely to come to the table with some embedded stereotypical assumptions, such as assuming that the man is the decision maker in the relationship, that are more risk-averse and that women are less knowledgeable than men about investing.
Personal FinanceBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: 5 things to discuss with your adviser

When we recommend working with a financial adviser, we don’t mean that you should pick one and call it a day. Working with your adviser means keeping lines of communication open, adapting as your goals and needs change, and proactively managing your financial relationship. Here are some topics you can use to keep the discussion going.
Personal FinanceHerald & Review

2 Sample Retirement Plans for Every Age

Many financial experts will have you believe that retirement planning is a complex world of spreadsheets and specialized knowledge. That's only halfway true. An expert can add value to the planning process -- but you can also start preparing for retirement independently. You just need to know which assumptions to make and what they mean.
EconomyMelfort Journal

Senior Living: What is retirement planning?

We all know it is important to save for retirement, but do we really do it? Can we do it?. I recently read a Canadian survey that stated Canadian taxpayers have accumulated about $625 billion in “unused” RRSP contribution room — money that obviously has not been saved for retirement. I was actually shocked to further read in this study that six of 10 non-retirees expected to live a lifestyle in retirement that is “less” or “much less” comfortable than their current lifestyle. Is this because we do not want to plan; or could it be, we just don’t have the means to save more money to have a plan?
Lifestylefortunateinvestor.com

How to Plan for a Comfortable Retirement

In life, people are often advised to focus on the present moment and not live their life thinking about the future. This is excellent advice for reducing stress in most situations in life, but thinking about the future is essential when it comes to your finances. Taking care of your money now is something that will bring you many benefits throughout life. Spending money without a thought for the future can be fun, but unfortunately, it can create lots of stress and worry further down the line if it causes you to experience financial difficulties. Managing your finances effectively and efficiently will allow you to enjoy your money both now and in the future and enable you to live far more freely. Thinking about money and taking control of your finances should prevent you from spending your senior years worrying about money and needing to watch what you spend.
Economylexblog.com

Benchmarking Your Retirement Plan

Edward A. Wodarczyk, Esq., ewodarczyk@tuckerlaw.com, (412) 594-3920. It’s a healthy practice to periodically benchmark the features of your retirement plans against other retirement plans. How does the participation rate of my employees compare to other plans? How does my plan’s matching rate compare with other plans? How are other plans using automatic enrollment features? Is the participant loan utilization rate of my plan above average compare to other plans? If you wish to benchmark these and other features of your plan, you can do so by reviewing the following report that was recently issued.
Economymcknightsseniorliving.com

Having purpose, contributing to society key to living well in retirement: study

Having purpose is key to a successful retirement, according to 92% of retirees participating in a new study. Findings described in “The Four Pillars of the New Retirement: What a Difference a Year Makes,” by Edward Jones and Age Wave, indicates that the pandemic is influencing the timing and funding of retirement. The tracking study also describes what Americans now say are the most critical aspects of both financial and non-financial elements of comprehensive retirement planning.