Brazil's VoePass moves to replace MAP Linhas Aéreas

An exhibition holds universal truths about the fragility and power of the skin and bones we occupy. In her video essay, Notes on Travecacceleration (2021), an animated avatar of the Brazilian artist Ode says “My travesti identity makes me and other people like me be considered subhuman: however, we also reinvent ourselves as inhuman and antihuman.” The narration is interspersed with found footage depicting slavery, segueing into old news interviews with gender non-conforming street people and ending with the new visibility being afforded trans people in the contemporary media-landscape globally. With a nod to American curator Aria Dean’s 2017 essay ‘Notes on Blacceleration’, Ode posits that, accelerationism – that is the idea of accelerating capitalism and technological change to arrive at the disintegration of neoliberal hegemony sooner than might otherwise be the case – has always been implicit in trans and non-binary identity.