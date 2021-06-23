Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Brazil's VoePass moves to replace MAP Linhas Aéreas

ch-aviation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article09.06.2021 - 22:06 UTC. This article is only available for ch-aviation PRO subscribers. Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras (AD, Sao Paulo Viracopos) is looking for acquisition and partnership opportunities after LATAM Airlines Brasil (JJ, Sao Paulo Congonhas) terminated a short-lived codeshare partnership between the two rival airlines. "The codeshare with LATAM...

www.ch-aviation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latam Airlines Group#Financial Advisors#Utc#Latam Airlines Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Novonor considers sale of Braskem's U.S. unit - report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering company Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht SA, is considering a separate sale of petrochemicals producer Braskem’s U.S. business, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday. Novonor said in April that it had resumed contact with bidders over a planned sale of its...
SoccerESPN

Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move into 1st in Copa America group

SAO PAULO --  Brazil changed half of its team to face Peru on Thursday in its second Copa America match but still cruised to a 4-0 victory. Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Worldglobalpropertyguide.com

Pandemic halts Brazil’s housing market recovery

In Sao Paulo, house prices were down 1.73% during the year to Q1 2021. Brazil’s housing market remains fragile, with house prices in Sao Paulo falling by 1.73% during the year to Q1 2021, following a y-o-y decline of 1.01% last year. On a quarterly basis, house prices in Sao Paulo fell by 0.79% in Q1 2021.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Brazil's Formiga, 43, to Play in Seventh Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Marta and Formiga will lead Brazil’s women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics in what is expected to be their international swansong. The 35-year old Marta has a silver medal from 2008, and 43-year-old Formiga has silver medals from 2004 and 2008. This will be Formiga’s seventh Olympics. They were fourth in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Brazil’s commercial vehicle fleet is due a refresh

Pandemic or not, Brazil is a country with superlative numbers. Its economy remains one of the twelfth largest in the world; the 2021 agricultural crop is breaking the third consecutive annual record; and in transportation, the country has the largest circulating fleet in Latin America, with two million trucks and almost 400,000 buses. The domestic market has an impressive 220 million consumers, spread across the fifth largest territory on the planet.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.90). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Trio Feature for Brazil in Sunday’s Draw

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all started in Brazil’s final group game of Copa America as the group leaders managed a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Sunday night. Though Firmino was subbed off on the 63rd minute, his two Liverpool teammates played the full match. Alisson was unlucky not to...
SoccerSkySports

Colombia 0-0 Venezuela: Colombia move one point clear of Brazil

An understrength Venezuela managed just one shot at goal for the second game in a row but shut out a superior Colombia at the other end to grab a 0-0 draw in their Copa America tie in Goiania on Thursday. Venezuela are one of only two nations never to win...
Huron, OHSandusky Register

Book goes into Brazil's past

HURON — The author of the new novel "Finding Cristina," Mila Kette, lives in Huron, but her book takes readers back to Rio de Janeiro in the 1920s. “I wanted to write something that had Rio de Janeiro as a backdrop and I like things related to the past,” said Kette.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Brazil's Nubank Looks For Underwriters, Report Says

Brazilian digital bank Nubank is looking for investment banks to help support its initial public offering (IPO), U.S. News reported. The company’s talks with banks are more advanced than anyone previously thought, U.S. News reported. To that effect, company Founder and CEO David Vélez had not even said there were plans to go public, although he said previously it is likely to happen at some point in the future.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Senate approves Eletrobras privatization bill

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate voted on Thursday to approve the basic text of a bill allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras, but the measure must return to the lower house for final passage due to changes made by senators. The legislation would privatize Latin America’s biggest power...
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Worldartreview.com

Brazil’s Black Trans Artists: ‘Peace Is Not an Option’

An exhibition holds universal truths about the fragility and power of the skin and bones we occupy. In her video essay, Notes on Travecacceleration (2021), an animated avatar of the Brazilian artist Ode says “My travesti identity makes me and other people like me be considered subhuman: however, we also reinvent ourselves as inhuman and antihuman.” The narration is interspersed with found footage depicting slavery, segueing into old news interviews with gender non-conforming street people and ending with the new visibility being afforded trans people in the contemporary media-landscape globally. With a nod to American curator Aria Dean’s 2017 essay ‘Notes on Blacceleration’, Ode posits that, accelerationism – that is the idea of accelerating capitalism and technological change to arrive at the disintegration of neoliberal hegemony sooner than might otherwise be the case – has always been implicit in trans and non-binary identity.
Americasundark.org

Are Brazil’s Amazon Policies ‘Crimes Against Humanity’?

On a Tuesday afternoon in late March 2020, Zezico Rodrigues Guajajara was killed by gunmen as he was driving a motorbike near his home village on the Araribóia reservation in Maranhao, Brazil. A member of the Guajajara tribe, he had worked for years to protect land in the Amazon belonging...
IndustryAviation Week

China’s Road Map for Heavy-Lift Rockets

With sights on lunar and deep space missions, China has firmed up its road map to develop heavy-lift rockets based on the Long March 5 and the new Long March 9. Speaking to the University of Hong Kong, Long Lehao, rocket chief designer of the Long March, said China wants to conduct manned missions...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
PhotographyABQJournal

Mapping the world’s longest lightning bolts

As the summer skies start to roil with thunderstorms, New Mexicans get a front-and-center seat to some spectacular lightning displays. We may even count the time between spotting the flash and hearing the roar, a means to calculate the distance of the lightning that ensures we’re a safe distance from the strike.