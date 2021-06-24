Foster Over the 4th Program for Pets at the Animal Services Adoption Center
For pets and their owners, fireworks can be a worrisome event due to the loud noise that often scares both dogs and cats. This year’s Star Spangled Classic fireworks display will take place as a drive-in event at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport on Saturday, July 3, near the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Adoption Center. Because of the close proximity to the launch location, and since Animal Services’ dog kennels are mainly outdoors, the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services team is making an extra effort to place the shelter’s dogs and cats into foster homes over the July 4th holiday weekend.athensceo.com