Central Texas Foodie: Just for the halibut

On Saturday, June 19, noon-3p.m. EST, photographer Barbara Lassen and North Fork Chocolate Company chef, and painter, Steven Amaral will offer a joint show of their work at the beautiful Borghese Vineyard at 17150 Middle Road in Cutchogue. The afternoon will also feature a selection of food from the North Fork Chocolate Company. Sag Harbor author Stacy Dermont, will also be on hand to sign copies of her best-selling cookbook, The Hamptons Kitchen (Norton). The book, co-written with Bridgehampton’s Hillary Davis, is now on sale in the Borghese Vineyard gift shop. The Hamptons Kitchen was released during the height of the pandemic and quickly became the top-selling regional cookbook in the mid-Atlantic states. Featuring a foreward by world renowned food critic Gael Greene and original photos by Lassen, the book has also garnered critical acclaim. Chef Eric Ripert said, “Hillary Davis and Stacy Dermont capture the spirit of cooking and eating simply, seasonally, and locally in the Hamptons.” The book offers a guide to what’s-in-season-when and over 100 original recipes, with a host of suggested East End wine pairings.