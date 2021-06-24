Central Texas Foodie: Just for the halibut

Grilled Halibut with Basil Vinaigrette is one of my favorite ways to cook fish on the grill, and this post has ten more ideas for using basil vinaigrette!. For many summers now I’ve been infatuated with Basil Vinaigrette, which I love to eat drizzled over tomatoes or served over vegetables. And this summery dressing with chopped fresh basil is also amazing served with grilled chicken or fish and Grilled Halibut with Basil Vinaigrette is a perfect recipe to make when you have basil vinaigrette in the fridge! But this favorite grilling recipe that I’m reminding you about for Friday Favorites is such a flavor-filled combination, that it’s worth making basil vinaigrette just so you can serve it over this tasty grilled fish. I first made this recipe before halibut got so expensive, so you can definitely use another type of firm fish if halibut isn’t in the budget.